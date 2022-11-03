Amazon Sale 2022 Offers On 50 Inch Smart TVs: Save Up To 60% On LG, Sony, Redmi, Mi, OnePlus, And Samsung TVs

Amazon Sale 2022 Offers On 50 Inch Smart TVs for your cozy time or family time. This size of the TV is the best fit for a hall or bedroom to makeover their look and enhance your entertainment quality. Amazon Sale Today is giving you the best Amazon Deals to save upto 60% on these stylish and slim smart TVs. Furthermore, 50-inch smart TVs are the perfect screen size for a large bedroom or hall if you are sitting closer to the TV.





These Amazon Deals are available on brands like LG, Sony, Redmi, Mi, OnePlus, and Samsung to revamp your home interior and give you the best Dolby vision and audio experience. Moreover, if you are wishing for Amazon offers on other major appliances then you can go with AC, Cooler, Fridge, etc on which Amazon Sale Today is giving you chance to grab eye catchy Amazon Deals.





Amazon Sale 2022 Offers On 50 Inch Smart TVs: Top Picks

Below we have compiled some of the best performed 50 inches smart TVs from Amazon offers to give you the best purchasing options.





This LG 50 Inch TV has smart features like WebOS, ThinQ AI, In-Built WiFi, screen mirroring, and supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc to make your family time more entertaining. LG 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 72,990. Deal Price: Rs 52,990.











Redmi has Dolby Vision which brings colors and details on the screen to life, Just as the creator intended it to be, and their Dolby Audio takes your audio experience to a different level altogether, with high-quality surround sound. Redmi 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 44,999. Deal Price: Rs 28,999.







Mi smart TV is built-in with Chromecast that effortlessly casts photos, videos, and music from your favorite device to the TV. This smart TV has high-quality audio to take you in with truly immersive technology from Dolby and a bezel-less full-screen to experience a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor. Mi 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 59,999. Deal Price: Rs 39,999.







TCL AI-IN offers the TV on & off and connects with your smart home devices only by using your voice. With Dolby Audio you will enjoy ultra-realistic & clear sound and with their dynamic color enhancement feature enjoy from a low color display to a high color display when playing videos and natural pictures. TCL 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 62,900. Deal Price: Rs 28,990.





Sony’s unique technology expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the TV. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. Dolby audio support gives you an impressive audio experience. Sony 50 Inch TV Price: Rs 85,900. Deal Price: Rs 80,000.







Samsung TV Price: Rs 41,990







OnePlus TV Price: Rs 32,999











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.