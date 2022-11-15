Amazon Sale 2022 Offers Best Smart Tv Under 15000: Preeminent Choices From Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, Kodak, And LG TV

Amazon Sale 2022 Offers Best Smart Tv Under 15000: Nowadays, Televisions come with many smart features to make your entertainment time more entertaining and revamp your home interior. But when it comes to picking the best smart tv on a low budget it gets difficult. Because there are many brands available in the market to give you options from various sizes and features like Alexa, Google assistance, a high-resolution display, Dolby sound, and many more.





Well! this winter if you are looking to purchase a TV from a well-known brand then the Amazon Deal is giving you a chance to buy a smart TV for under 15000 for your cozy time. These Amazon Offers are available on Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, Kodak, and LG TVs.





Amazon Sale 2022 Offers Best Smart Tv Under 15000: Popular Picks

Below we have rounded up some of the stylish and budget-friendly smart TVs from Amazon Offers to make your purchasing experience awesome.









This Smart TV from Samsung gives you chance to play your music and videos from your smartphone on the big screen and also can convert your TV into a quintessential PC. Their Ultra Clean View delivers high-quality images with less distortion, utilizing an advanced algorithm to analyze original content and deliver improved detail. 32-inch Samsung TV Price: Rs 22,900. Deal Price: Rs 13,490.







LG TVs have a thin bezel and stylish finish that work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience. It creates more dynamic color and contrast, and low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images. 32 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 21,990. Deal Price: Rs 13,990.











With this Redmi 32-inch smart TV, you can choose from content in 15+ languages across 30+ OTT apps basis your preferences and selections. Riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. This smart LED TV is a personal hub for the TV user for a unique personalized space. 32 Inch Redmi TV Price: Rs 24,999. Deal Price: Rs 12,999.





Immerse yourself in a new experience with OnePlus’s bezel-less design. It has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene. Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your TV by simply using your phone. 32 Inch OnePlus TV Price: Rs 19,999. Deal Price: Rs 14,999.











Kodak comes with Dynamic Picture Enhancement, which dramatically enhances the color gamut and provides a dynamic contrast improving the picture quality. Designed especially for Indian households, the TV comes with narrow bezels which Fit more screens into less space, giving you that big-picture experience. 32 Inch Kodak TV Price: Rs 15,999. Deal Price: Rs 7,499.











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.