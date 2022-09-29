Amazon Sale 2022 Offers ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, And HP Laptops Under 30000 During The Great Indian Festival

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 01:38 PM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here with a huge discount on branded Laptops that are designed to have all of the functionality of a desktop computer, which means they can generally run the same software and open the same types of files. Amazon Sale offers you upto 50% off on these stylish laptops which means you can buy the latest and featured laptops for under 30000 only.
Moreover, if you are looking for more exciting Amazon deals on other high-range products, then it's a time when you can buy expensive products like AC, Smart TV, Fridge, Geysers, and many more in your price range and expected features.
Also Read: Amazon Sale Today On Best 32-Inch And 43-Inch Smart LED TVs: Best Deals On OnePlus, Redmi, And LG TVs.
Amazon Sale Today Offers On Best Laptops
We have listed a few best Laptops from well-known brands and the latest features to provide you necessary resources to be a successful business rocket.
Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop - 36% off
Lenovo’s Windows 11 has easy-to-use tools that can help you optimize your screen space and maximize your productivity. With Alexa on your PC, you can simplify your life and use your voice to get more done. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 68,490. Deal Price: Rs 43,990.
Read More: Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 Offers Upto 50% Off On OnePlus And Samsung Smart LED TVs.
ASUS VivoBook 15 15.6-inch HD Thin and Light Laptop - 24% off
ASUS VivoBook 15 has a dual-storage design to give you the benefits of superfast data performance and a large storage capacity. With the built-in fingerprint sensor in the touchpad and Windows Hello, there’s no need to type in your password every time. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 33,990. Deal Price: Rs 25,990.
HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3- 5300U 15.6inch FHD Laptop - 27% off
HP Laptops have pre-loaded Windows 11 home 64 single languages, Microsoft Office 2019 & Office 365, and Mcafee live safe. This stylish laptop is having a powerful processor and graphics that save your time and give you a shameless experience. HP Laptop Price: Rs 51,748. Deal Price: Rs 37,900.
Dell Inspiron 3521 Laptop - 30% off
Dell laptops feature Intel PQC-N5030 processors with 256GB HDD storage for more responsive and quieter performance. A lid-open sensor gets the laptop started when opened, even if completely off or hibernating. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 44,320. Deal Price: Rs 30,990.
Amazon Deals Today Offers On Laptops
-
Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor - 32% off
-
Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 11Th Gen Thin and Light Laptop - 38% off
-
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop - 45% off
-
Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor - 44% off
-
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14" FHD Thin & Light Laptop - 49% off
-
Honor MagicBook 15 15.6-inch FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop - 34% off
Explore more offers on branded laptops here:
Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.