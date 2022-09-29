Amazon Sale 2022 Offers ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, And HP Laptops Under 30000 During The Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here with a huge discount on branded Laptops that are designed to have all of the functionality of a desktop computer, which means they can generally run the same software and open the same types of files. Amazon Sale offers you upto 50% off on these stylish laptops which means you can buy the latest and featured laptops for under 30000 only.





Moreover, if you are looking for more exciting Amazon deals on other high-range products, then it's a time when you can buy expensive products like AC, Smart TV, Fridge, Geysers, and many more in your price range and expected features.





Also Read: Amazon Sale Today On Best 32-Inch And 43-Inch Smart LED TVs: Best Deals On OnePlus, Redmi, And LG TVs.





Amazon Sale Today Offers On Best Laptops

We have listed a few best Laptops from well-known brands and the latest features to provide you necessary resources to be a successful business rocket.









Buy Now





Lenovo’s Windows 11 has easy-to-use tools that can help you optimize your screen space and maximize your productivity. With Alexa on your PC, you can simplify your life and use your voice to get more done. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 68,490. Deal Price: Rs 43,990.





Read More: Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 Offers Upto 50% Off On OnePlus And Samsung Smart LED TVs.











Buy Now





ASUS VivoBook 15 has a dual-storage design to give you the benefits of superfast data performance and a large storage capacity. With the built-in fingerprint sensor in the touchpad and Windows Hello, there’s no need to type in your password every time. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 33,990. Deal Price: Rs 25,990.











Buy Now





HP Laptops have pre-loaded Windows 11 home 64 single languages, Microsoft Office 2019 & Office 365, and Mcafee live safe. This stylish laptop is having a powerful processor and graphics that save your time and give you a shameless experience. HP Laptop Price: Rs 51,748. Deal Price: Rs 37,900.





Buy Now





Dell laptops feature Intel PQC-N5030 processors with 256GB HDD storage for more responsive and quieter performance. A lid-open sensor gets the laptop started when opened, even if completely off or hibernating. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 44,320. Deal Price: Rs 30,990.





Amazon Deals Today Offers On Laptops













Explore more offers on branded laptops here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.