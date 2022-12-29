Amazon Sale 2022: Get Up To 40% Off On On LG TVs

Amazon Sale 2022: With the end of the year Amazon offers are giving you exciting deals and discounts on LG TVs. For all entertainment lovers, who are looking to buy a featured TV but at a great price then this is the right time to grab these Amazon Deals. Along with high discounts, Amazon Sale Today is offering you extra benefits on selected credit card payments. You can also buy these stylish and featured TV at No Cost EMI during the Amazon Sale 2022.





The Amazon Deals is offering you upto 40% off on Lg TVs. So can opt for these smart TVs for your entertainment needs.





Amazon Sale 2022 On LG TVs: Popular Pick





Check out these selected LG TVs from Amazon Deals that are coming with Google Assistant, multiple connectivities, streaming options, Dolby audio, Vivid display, and many more.





Buy this 32 inch LG TV at 35% off. This smart TV has a thin bezel and stylish finish that work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.



With this smart TV enjoy flawless & multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers deliver sound from all angles. 32 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 15,490.







Amzon Sale Today is offering you LG TV which features a slimmer design & minimal bezel that completes your home interior and my profile for personalized content recommendations.



This smart TV has an α5 Gen5 AI Processor that enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience. 55 Inch LG LED TV Price: Rs 48,490.





During the Amazon Sale Today, you can purchase this LG TV at 34% off. This smart TV gives you chance to enjoy your content as the director intended AI sound for an immersive experience and easy control with just your voice.



Smart Voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more, makes controlling your LG TV easier and quicker than ever. 43 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 28,990.







Amazon Offers you 65 inch LG OLED TV with a 4k ultra HD display. This smart TV features your profile, enabling easy creation and switching between individual profiles.



The home screen can be tailored to give each different account personalized content recommendations, sports alerts, and quick access to favorite apps. 65 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 79,000.







This 50 Inch LG TV is available at a 29% discount during the Amazon Sale Today. This smart TV has smart features like WebOS, ThinQ AI, In-Built WiFi, screen mirroring, and supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc to make your family time more entertaining.



It has Dolby audio to make your listening experience cinematic and comes with multiple connectivities for complete home entertainment. 50 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 51,990.









Explore more LG TVs here:

