Amazon Sale 2022: Buy 8GB RAM Laptops And Get Up To 50% Off

Amazon Sale 2022: The perfect time to shop for all the necessities is now because the holiday season is quickly approaching. The best-selling item during the current Amazon Sale is laptops, which are available at significant discounts. Upgrade your 4GB RAM laptop to 8 GB with the best Amazon Deals.

By Sneha Singh
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 10:08 AM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Sale 2022 | Image Source: Unsplash

Amazon Sale 2022: A new laptop is something you want to acquire, but you're holding out for some great Amazon Sales to lower the price. The wait is over because they are now available, along with other deals. Get 8 GB RAM laptops from top-notch brands like ASUS, HP, Lenovo, etc that guarantee excellent performance and battery life. Buy now and get up to 50% off during the Amazon Deals today offers. Hurry, before the offer ends.


If your budget for a laptop is limited and want to get a better storage capacity for your official need and basic gaming then these laptops are suitable for you. Amazon Sale today offers bank discounts and cashback offers too along with the discounted price. 


Amazon Sale 2022 On 8 GB RAM Laptop Price
HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3 Rs 39,999
ASUS VivoBook 15 Rs 23,900
Lenovo Ideapad 3 Rs 43,013
Acer Extensa 15 Rs 29,990
HP 250 G8 Rs 35,499


Amazon Sale 2022


Amazon Deals Today on 8 GB RAM laptops have been gathered by us. Before making a purchase, compare the bank discounts, cashback offers, and EMI options:


HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3


As a well-known company, HP offers this laptop with the Windows 10 operating system. The offered laptop comes with a vast screen size of  15.6 Inches. The 8 GB RAM offers great speed while


working or playing games. Get this laptop at the best price during the Amazon Sale today.  HP Laptop Price: Rs 39,999.


ASUS VivoBook 15


Get this incredible ASUS laptop, which has a thin and elegant appearance. You can work uninterrupted because of the long battery life. The laptop has NanoEdge bezels that provide you

with a wider viewing angle. Due to its lightweight (1.8 kg), the laptop is portable and can be easily carried even while traveling. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 23,900.


Lenovo Ideapad 3


During Amazon Sale, today offers, buy this Lenovo laptop with a Ryzen 5 processor. The screen is 15.6 inches in size. This laptop is a wonderful choice for gamers because it has a backlit keyboard


that makes it easy to use even in low light. It has an anti-glare screen, so you may work for an extended period of time without straining your eyes. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 43,013.



Acer Extensa 15


Explore this Acer laptop available at the best price during the Amazon Deals today. The laptop weighs only 1.7 kg making it lightweight and easy to carry. You do not have to worry about charging

this laptop as this laptop offers an impeccable battery life of up to 8 hours. Versed with an i3 processor this laptop can also be used for gaming purposes. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 29,990.


HP 250 G8


Another great choice for an 8GB RAM laptop is this one from HP. This laptop provides great connectivity and is designed to suit all your business and word needs. The 11th Generation Intel

Core i3 processor provides better performance and speed while working. The picture resolution is ‎1366 X 768 (HD) Pixels. HP Laptop Price: Rs 35,499.


Explore more options on 8GB RAM Laptops


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

