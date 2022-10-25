Amazon Sale 2022: Best Sony TVs For Up To 50% Off

Amazon Sale 2022: Diwali is gone but shopping hasn't happened. Don’t worry, Amazon Sale Today is here to give the best Amazon Deals to continue your shopping happiness. This Diwali 2022 if you missed eye-catchy Amazon Offers on Sony smart TV then Amazon Sale Today is giving you one more chance to grab huge discounts on these latest smart TVs.





This Sony TV is coming in various size options and features like Google Assistance, Alexa, 4K HD display, Dolby Audio, and many more to enjoy your festival shopping. Moreover, if you are going to pay with your Debit or Credit card, Amazon offers you additional 2500rs off during Amazon Deals.





Amazon Sale Today On Best Sony TV: Popular Picks

Below we have listed a few best-performed and latest featured Sony TVs from Amazon Offers for your fabulous shopping experience.









Sony TV features Google TV, a watchlist, voice search, Google play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, with additional features Apple Airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa display. This Sony TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution making them clearer, more vibrant, and more natural. 65 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 1,39,900. Deal Price: Rs 80,000.











This Sony TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution making them more explicit, more vibrant, and more natural. Enjoy effortless control over video search, content streaming, and music player by connecting and communicating with other intelligent devices. 55 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 99,990. Deal Price: Rs 68,390.











A classy stand with cable MGMT makes this TV look luxurious it focuses you on the picture, not the TV's problem. Get rid of ventilation holes and harmful dust on the back of the TV, as this Sony TV comes with X-protection pro features and an anti-humidity coating. 43 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 69,900. Deal Price: Rs 51,990.











Sony’s unique technology expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the TV. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. Dolby audio support gives you an impressive audio experience. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 85,900. Deal Price: Rs 61,999.











Sony’s advanced imaging technology allows you to view bright and vivid views. The Motionflow XR feature adds extra frames between the originals. Comparing visual factors on successive frames. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. 32 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 34,900. Deal Price: Rs 26,990.











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.