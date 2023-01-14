Amazon Republic Day Sale Offers On Apple iPhones: Get Up To 30% Off On iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, And More

Amazon Republic Day Sale: The sale is live for prime members and it will live for non prime members from 15th January till 20th January 2023. Amazon Great Republic Day sale comes with a wide range of offers, deals, and discounts in every category along with smartphones.





Apple iPhones are the flagship premium smartphone and during this sale, you can get up to 30% Off on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more. It's time to upgrade your smartphone as the very first sale of Amazon is here and offering staggering discounts on iPhones. During this Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can save an extra 10% while using the SBI Bank credit card as per the bank offers which are available for a limited time. Also, check out the best iPhones in India for more information here.







Amazon Republic Day Sale Offers On Apple iPhones: Top Picks

Here is the best Apple iPhones that you can buy during the Amazon sale 2023 along with their features, specifications, and more.





Apple iPhone 12 (64GB)- 24% Off

Get 24% Off on this iPhone 12 that comes with 64 GB of storage during the Amazon sale 2023. It comes with an advanced level dual camera system with other features for taking mesmerizing photos and selfies.

It has a ceramic shield which is tougher than any smartphone. Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) Original Price: Rs 65,900 Deal Price: Rs. 49,900.







Apple iPhone 14 Pro 256GB Space Black- 3% Off

It is one of the newest editions of the Apple iPhone which is available with 3% Off during the Amazon Republic Day sale 2023.

It comes with a super retina XDR display along with a 48 MP main along with cinematic mode with 4K Dolby Vision. It is one of the best iPhones that you can buy during this Amazon sale. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Original Price: Rs. 1,39,900 Deal Price: Rs. 1,35,490.







Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB Black- 3% Off

Get 3% Off on this Apple iPhone 14 Pro Mx during this Amazon sale, it is loaded with a super Retina XDR display featuring Always-On and ProMotion along with a 48 MP main camera for up to 4x greater resolution.

Enjoy the highest quality of the Apple iPhone with this latest edition. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Original Price: Rs. 1,49,900 Deal Price: Rs. 1,45,490.







Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)- 14% Off

Get 14% Off on this iPhone 13 during this Amazon Republic Day sale, it comes with a super-bright display with a durable design that gives you a Hollywood-worthy shoot.

It is a water-resistant smartphone that comes with a totally advanced camera for clicking amazing photos and selfies. Apple iPhone 13 Original Price: Rs. 69,900 Deal Price: Rs. 59,999.



Apple iPhone 12 (128GB)- 14% Off

Grab 14% Off on this Apple iPhone 12 during the Amazon sale 2023, it is loaded with an A14 Bionic chip which is one of the fastest chipsets in smartphones for a smoother and faster working and gaming experience.

Grab the best deal on this phone as there is no phone like the iPhone. Apple iPhone 12 Original Price: Rs 64,900 Deal Price: Rs. 55,900.





FAQs: Amazon Republic Day Sale Offers on iPhones





1. What benefits will you be getting on Amazon Great Republic Day?

The sale is already live for the primer members, for non prime members it will start on 15th January and will last till 20th January 2023. It comes with huge discounts and deals on smartphones, washing machines, and more.





2. Which brands are in focus on the Amazon Republic Day sale?

Top-selling brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, iQOO, and many other brands from different categories are in the focus with amazing deals and discounts.





3. Which bank offers Amazon Republic Day sales?

SBI Credit card bank offers are currently available during this Amazon sale. Get 10% off via using it.





4. When will the Amazon Republic Day sale start in 2023?

The Amazon sale 2023 is already live for prime members. It will start from 15th January to 20th January 2023 for non prime members.





5. What is the last date of the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023?

The Amazon sale is going to end on 20th January 2023.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.