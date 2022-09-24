Amazon Offers Up To 50% Off On 2-in-1 Laptops From Lenovo, HP, Dell, And Many More

Amazon Offers: Rejoice as the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 is On and you can get the finest 2 in 1 laptops from top brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and many more for up to 50% Off. So, don’t wait anymore and quickly check out some of the best laptops available on sale during this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

By Shashvat Vats
Updated: Sat, 24 Sep 2022 06:12 PM IST
Amazon Offers On 2 in 1 Laptops | Image Source: Unsplash

Amazon Offers: If you’re in the pursuit of the best 2 in 1 laptop, hop on to the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 where you can find deals up to 50% off on these products. This Amazon Sale offers superlative 2 in 1 laptops from reputed brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, etc. Generally, 2 in 1 laptops are known to offer the comfort and power of both laptops and tablets together. Ideal for both professionals and students, these 2 in 1 laptops are worth buying options for those who prefer convenience over everything else.


So, let’s take a quick tour of these Amazon deals on best laptops available during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 that are available now:


Amazon Offers On 2 In 1 Laptops: Deals On HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Microsoft, And Dell Laptops


Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Laptop - 44% Off


Amazon offers on 2 in 1 laptops


Lenovo, being a reputed name, offers this impeccable 2 in 1 laptop with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity. This Lenovo laptop comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and has a processor speed of 1.1 GHz. Along with this, the offered Lenovo laptop comes with preloaded Windows 10 Home and has an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 card. Lenovo 2 in 1 laptop price: Rs 17,990.


Dell 14 (2021) Intel i5-1135G7 14 inches Touch Screen Laptop - 22% Off


Amazon offers on 2 in 1 laptops


Explore this awesome 2 in 1 laptop from Dell that comes with a screen size of 14 inches and is versed with a powerful 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. The offered Dell laptop comes with a touchscreen display and is preloaded with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. Dell 2 in 1 laptop price: Rs 76,890.


ASUS Vivobook 15 - 47% Off


Amazon offers on 2 in 1 laptops


ASUS brings you this stylish and high-performance laptop with a screen size of 15 inches. This ASUS laptop has 8 GB RAM and is available with a preloaded Windows 11/Office 2021. Along with this, the offered 2 in 1 laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor. ASUS laptop price: Rs 25,000.


HP Pavilion x360 11th Gen Intel Core i5 14 inches FHD laptop


Amazon offers on 2 in 1 laptops


Check out this premium HP laptop that is known for its anti-glare screen and 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores) processor. This 2 in 1 laptop has a wide vision 720p HD camera and is available with a dual array integrated microphone. HP 2 in 1 laptop price: Rs 76,500.


Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (31.24 cms) Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop - 5% Off


Amazon offers on 2 in 1 laptops


Purchase this Microsoft 2 in 1 laptop that comes with 8 GB RAM and has a screen size of 12.3 inches. The offered Microsoft laptop is versed with a 10th generation Intel core i5-1035G4 processor and is available with a preloaded Windows 10 Home. Appreciated for its battery life of up to 10.5 hours, this laptop comes with studio mode and tablet mode. Microsoft laptop price: Rs 94,990.




Check out more Amazon offers on 2 in 1 laptops during the Great Indian Festival 2022 here.


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.

