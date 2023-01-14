Amazon Offers On Mixer Grinders: Up To 60% Off From Prestige, Lifelong, Bajaj, Etc During The Republic Day Sale

Amazon Offers: Everyday kitchen chores are hectic and time-consuming too. In order to ease your cooking process the Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 is offering up to 60% off on mixer grinders. Hurry and grab the offer soon!!

By Sneha Singh
Sat, 14 Jan 2023 09:00 PM IST
Amazon Offers

Amazon Offers: Multitasking is a part of kitchen chores as Indian meals are all about cooking several dishes at a time. To make this easier Amazon Sale 2023 has bought some exciting deals on the best mixer grinders from top-notch brands like Prestige, Lifelong, Bajaj, and many more. They offer numerous food preparation from preparing spices, and chutneys, to grinding raw spices, etc. These mixer grinders can be found in every Indian kitchen.  During the Republic Day Sale, you can save up to 60% off on your purchase.


With Amazon Sale, today offers you can also get cashback offers and 10% instant off on your SBI card. With a wide selection of top-brand mixer grinders to choose from, you can find the perfect one for your home. So, do not miss the Amazon Deals and take advantage of the limited-time offer. The Great Republic Day Sale 2023 will end on 20th January so all the Prime members start playing your orders. For others, you can order from tomorrow.


Amazon Offers On Mixer Grinders  Price
 Prestige IRIS Plus  Rs 2,949
 Lifelong Power Pro  Rs 1,199
 Bajaj Mixer Grinder  Rs 1,899
 Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder  Rs 3,099 
 Philips Mixer Grinder  Rs 3,399



Amazon Offers


Shop now during the Republic Day Sale and get the best price along with the best Amazon deals.


Prestige IRIS Plus- 53% off


For a smooth grinding, experience get this Prestige mixer grinder during the Amazon Sale today. The

amazon offers

original price is Rs 6,295 and the deal price is Rs 2,949. Grab deals now


Lifelong Power Pro- 52% off


Grab the Amazon offers on this Lifelong Mixer grinder. With 500 watts this comes with 3-speed


amazon offers

control. The original price is Rs 2,499 and the deal price is Rs 1,199. Grab deals now


Bajaj Mixer Grinder- 41% off


One of the oldest and the most renowned brand Bajaj is known for providing great durability and superior functionality. Make chutney, paste, and grind hard spices easily with this grinder. The

amazon offers

original price is Rs 3,210 and during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, the deal price is Rs 1,899. Grab deals now


Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder- 47% off


Do not miss the Amazon Deals on this Butterfly mixer grinder. The powerful motors and sturdy

amazon offers

handles help in making a fine paste with a great grip. The original price is Rs 5,795 and the deal price is Rs 3,099. Grab deals now


Philips Mixer Grinder- 36% off


The stylish and strong Philips Mixer grinder is designed with stainless steel jars. The leakproof jars


amazon offers

prevent spillage. The original price is Rs 5,295 and the deal price is Rs 3,399. Grab deals now


Amazon Offers: FAQ


1. When will the Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 start?

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will start tomorrow for non- prime members.


2. What all categories are covered in this Amazon Sale offers?

Products from all categories like laptops, beauty products, apparel, kitchen appliances, mobile phones, TV, etc everything is covered in this sale.


3. How to get 10 instant discounts while shopping during the Republic Day sale?

If you have an SBI card then you make payment with the same and avail 10% instant discount.


4. How do you get a heavy discount on Amazon?

If you are a prime member then you get a heavy discount along with the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers.


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

