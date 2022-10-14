Amazon Offers 2022: Sale on LG, Whirlpool, and Samsung Refrigerators

Amazon Offers: Refrigerators are one of the must-have appliances that not only keep everything cooling but protect your food and other beverages for a longer time. Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. Fridges are available in the market majorly single door, double door and multi door refrigerators that are





Get familiar with the best refrigerators in India and refrigerators under 20000 here to make it easier for you to choose the best one for your family. Diwali is about to come, grab the best deals on refrigerators during the Amazon sale.







Amazon Sale Offers on LG, Whirlpool, And Samsung refrigerators

Get familiar with the best Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on LG, Whirlpool, And Samsung refrigerators and grab the best one as per your family.















Buy Now

Get 39% off on this LG refrigerator that comes with 260 L of capacity which is quite good for couples and small families. It comes with auto defrost to prevent ice buildup and the smart inverter compressor makes it more energy efficient, with less noise and more durability. It is one of the best refrigerators in India that will be available on Amazon Today. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,490.











Buy Now





Grab 24% off on this Samsung refrigerator that comes with digital inverter technology that offers better performance, with less noise, and automatically adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand. It comes with a door alarm if the door is not shut properly. Grab the best refrigerator during this Amazon Sale today. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,190.











Buy Now

Save 25% on this Whirlpool refrigerator that comes with 3 intellegellent sense loads that work according to weather conditions and ensure optimum cooling. Its macroblock technology prevents 99% of bacterial growth and keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for a longer period. It also comes with a 5-in-1 mode for all seasons, grab this fridge during the Amazon Sale Today. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 26,990.













Buy Now

Get 19% off on this Haier refrigerator during the Amazon Sale 2022. It comes with twin inverter technology which is cost-effective and makes it more durable. The anti-bacterial gasket prevents the entry and build-up of fungi and bacteria and ensures food is stored in the most hygienic conditions. Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,490.











Buy Now

Grab 22% off this Godrej refrigerator during the Amazon sale today it comes with a large vegetable tray with a space of 20 liters and the defrost water gets heated up and evaporates faster resulting in no water spillage. Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 16,290.









Buy Now









Buy Now







Explore more best refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more during the Amazon sale 2022 here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.