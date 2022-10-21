Amazon Offers 2022 On LG TVs: Get Familiar With Ultra 4K Display And Dolby Audio Together

Amazon Offers 2022 On LG TVs: If you are planning to replace your old TVs, and searching for some best options then you can consider LG TVs which are really going to revamp your home entertainment. This Diwali 2022 Amazon sale offers you unbeatable Amazon Deals on the best LG TVs. These LG smart TVs are available in various sizes and price ranges to give you the best purchasing options.





Moreover, you can avail of these Amazon Sale on other high-range products like coolers, ACs, TV, fridges, Sofa sets, and many more at eye-catchy Amazon Deals.





Also Read: Amazon Diwali Sale On 1.5 Ton AC: Top Choice From Whirlpool, Samsung, Voltas, Panasonic, And LG Air Conditioners.





Amazon Offers 2022 On LG TVs: Top Picks

Below we have listed a few of the best-performed LG TVs from Amazon Sale 2022 to give you the best purchasing option for your home entertainment.





Buy Now





Amazon sale 2022 offers you not only clear picture quality but comes in a gorgeous narrow bezel design. It is powered by a webOS operating system, which can be the ideal choice for all your entertainment. LG 32 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 30,990. Deal Price: Rs 23,990.







Buy Now





LG smart TV gives you chance to enjoy your content as the director intended AI sound for an immersive experience and easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more, makes controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever. LG 43 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 59,990. Deal Price: Rs 40,999.







Buy Now





This LG 50 Inch TV has smart features like WebOS, ThinQ AI, In-Built WiFi, screen mirroring, and supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc to make your family time more entertaining. LG 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 72,990. Deal Price: Rs 52,990.







Read More: Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Sony TVs: Enjoy Up To 50% Off During The Final Days Deal.





Buy Now





LG smart TV has an advanced image processor that adjusts color for richer, more natural images to enjoy the beauty of nature’s true colors on your TV screen and give you access to connected smart devices remotely from one big screen. With Dolby Audio, you can experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home on your TV. LG 55 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 84,990. Deal Price: Rs 44,980.

Buy Now





LG TV now features your profile, enabling easy creation and switching between individual profiles. The home screen can be tailored to give each different account personalized content recommendations, sports alerts, and quick access to favorite apps. LG 65 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 2,24,990. Deal Price: Rs 1,54,990.









Explore more offers on LG TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.