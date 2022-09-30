Amazon Offers 2022: Best Air Purifiers From Dyson, Coway, Philips, And More During The Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Offers 2022: Air Borne diseases are spreading very widely and this is because of the air quality. It is necessary to take care of your family at least at your home or office and one of the best ways for that is air purifiers. They are known for making the indoor air fresh and breathable by removing viruses, bacteria, toxic smells, and more. As the sale is here, grab a huge discount on air purifiers via Amazon Offers.





Check out the best air purifiers in India, air purifiers for large rooms, and air purifiers under 15000 here to make it easier to select the best one. Diwali is about to come and every year it comes with lots of air pollution. Grab the best one now and get an additional 10% off via using an SBI credit card as the offer is going to end soon.







Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers on Best Air Purifiers

Make your room air fresh and breathable with Air purifiers, and grab the best Amazon Deals during the sale.









Buy Now

Grab 66% off on this Coway air purifier which is quite suitable for the home that helps to protect your family from dust, pollen, allergy, and harmful smoke. It removes 99.9% of viruses to provide a safe indoor environment.





It smartly adjusts the air quality in real-time and has a filter replacement indicator if the change is required and it makes it one of the best air purifiers. Coway Air Purifier Price: Rs 11,990.











Buy Now





This Dyson air purifier comes with two intelligent sensors that continuously monitor and react to air quality changes. It comes with a night mode that offers better services with less noise and maintains the air quality without disturbance. It is necessary to have the best quality air purifiers to tackle this air pollutant. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 27,900.













Buy Now

Grab 25% off on this Philips air purifier that removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants and purifies the air of a standard room in 12 minutes. It comes with 4 stage purification to remove all the best dust, bacteria, and viruses including the HIN1 virus.





It comes with 4 color air quality indicators to give you real-time air quality feedback. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 8,999.











Buy Now

Save 34% on this Mi Air purifier which is the best air filter for small to medium rooms. It is known for improving indoor air quality, especially at the time of Diwali when pollution is at its peak.





The 3 filters layer with True HEPA filter that helps to eliminate 99.97% of air pollutants. Mi Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,970.











Buy Now

Grab 44% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on this Honeywell air filter that comes with a True HEPA filter which is known for removing dust, toxic gasses, pollen, and more. It is available with 3 fan speeds so that you can adjust it as per the need. Honeywell Air Purifier Price: Rs 10,740.





Explore more Air Purifiers during the Amazon Sale here.







Explore More Air Purifiers Under 20000









Explore more air purifiers Under 20000 here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.