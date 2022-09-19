Amazon Kickstarter Deals Offers Up To Rs 9000 Off On Smart Watches From Bolt, Noise, Fire-Boltt, And More

Amazon Kickstart Deals bring you a chance to get the finest smartwatches from top names like Bolt, Fire-Boltt, Boise, and many more. With Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on the corner, these Kickstarter deals are a great way to start early on your smart watch hunt. When it comes to selecting smart watches for men and women, the search can be more irritating and confusing. This Amazon Sale offers a chance for you to avail of instant 10% discounts for people making purchases with SBI debit & credit cards.





So, explore some of the best offers vis-a-vis smartwatches that are available right now on Amazon. Go through these Amazon Kickstarter deals on smartwatches and get the most fitting product with respect to price and features:







Amazon Kickstarter Deals Offers On Smart Watches













Purchase this awesome smartwatch from Fire-Boltt that gives precise SpO2 & heart rate tracking using optical sensors. This Fire-Boltt smartwatch comes with an in-built speaker and has AI voice assistance. Available with 30 sports modes, this smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch HD touchscreen display. Kickstarter deals smart watch price: Rs 1,999.













Explore this amazing smart watch from Zebronics that comes with a 1.69 inch display screen and has an impressive BT calling function. The offered smart watch helps you to track your heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, and sleep cycle accurately. Kickstarter deals smart watch price: Rs 1,699.













Noise, bring a prominent brand, offers this stupendous smartwatch in charcoal black color. The offered smart watch comes with 100 sports modes and flaunts its Bluetooth calling feature. Moreover, this smart watch comes in the ‎4.7 x 3.9 x 1.2 cm dimension and weighs around 47 grams. Kickstarter deals smart watch price: Rs 2,999.













pTron, being a prominent brand, offers this superb smartwatch that has a screen size of 1.7 inches and is easily able to track heart rate, SpO2 level, sleep cycle, steps, calories, and hydration level. The offered smart watch comes with a BT camera & music remote control. Kickstarter deals smart watch price: Rs 1,199.













Redmi comes up with this high-performance smart watch that is known for its large AMOLED display and up to 14 days of battery life. The offered Redmi smart watch comes with 110+ workout modes and is appreciated for its SpO2 monitoring and heart rate tracking with accuracy. Kickstarter deals smart watch price: Rs 2,499.







Check out more Kickstarter deals on smart watches here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.