Amazon Independence Day Sale 2022 Offers Up To 60% On Luxury Perfume Brands From Carolina Herrera, Guess Girl Belle, And Others

Amazon Independence Day Sale 2022 is here for 5 days for all customers to celebrate this independence happily and profitably. Like all accessories, Perfume is also an important thing to make a woman perfect. So, all beautiful ladies if you are looking for luxury perfumes from your favorite brands like Carolina Herrera, Costume National, IMAAD PERFUMES, GUESS to make your day aromatic. Just find out this article and pick up your favorite one to make your wardrobe luxurious.









Amazon Independence Day Sale 2022: Checkout the offers on top luxury perfume brands







Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau De Parfum









Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau De Parfum's fragrance is inspired by Carolina Herrera's unique vision of a modern woman: audacious, sexy, elegant, and enigmatic. This luxury perfume offers a jasmine fragrance with a volume of 2.7 fluid ounces. Original Price: Rs 7,600. Deal Price: Rs 6,840.







Guess Girl Belle By Guess For Women









Guess Girl Belle's new fragrance is described as the embodiment of the irresistible, mysterious character of female seduction. This luxury perfume is floral, fruity, and overpowering. The base of this perfume includes Australian sandalwood, musk, and vanilla. Original Price: Rs 4,400. Deal Price: Rs 2,420.







Costume National Scent Intense Eau De Parfum









Costume National is a luxury brand from Italy. This luxury perfume intense is warm, dark, and deep. Scent Intense opens with a cool elegant aura of jasmine tea and hibiscus, which is immediately undercut by a “pink rock” base composed of amber and precious woods. Original Price: Rs 10,500. Deal Price: Rs 7,090.







Ebaad By IMAAD PERFUMES









IMAAD PERFUME presents Ebaad collection which has nature-inspired Fragrances. This brand is expertise in crafting fragrances combined with the finest handpicked raw materials that make their perfumes special. They have been successful in giving every person an experience that their customer will come back for more. And the special part is that Some call it ‘The Imaad Effect’ and the brand calls it “Passion”. Original Price: Rs 10,000. Deal Price: Rs 6,500.















Explore more luxury perfumes during the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2022 here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.