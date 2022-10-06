Amazon Happiness Upgrade Days 2022 Offers Exclusive Deals On Sony Smart TVs and Samsung LED TVs

Amazon Happiness Upgrade Days 2022: During the ongoing Amazon Sale, TVs are one of the top best-selling products which are available from different brands like Sony, Samsung, Redmi, and more with all the latest features. If you are planning to buy a TV from a top brand, then choose Sony and Samsung. Get up to 50% off on this brand's smart TVs and LED TVs that are known for offering the best display and sound quality.





Get familiar with the best TV in India, LED TV Under 20000, and more here available during Amazon Sale 2022. Select the best one that suited your budget and room size.







Amazon Sale 2022 Offers on Sony Smart TVs and Samsung LED TVs

If you are looking for a TV, then check out the best Sony Smart TVs and Samsung LED TVs that come with a number of features and more.









Buy Now

This Sony Smart TV comes with 4K ultra HD with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports to connect multiple devices and grab 28% off on this Sony TV. It comes with smart TV features like voice search, Google Play, Chromecast, Alexa, Netflix, and more.





One of the best TV in India that is best suited for small to medium-sized rooms is available during the Amazon Happines Upgrade Days Sale 2022. The powerful X1 4K processor will give a noise-free boosted experience. Sony TV Price: Rs 49,990.











Buy Now

Get 39% off on this 55 inch smart TV that gives you a theater-like experience at home. It comes with a 4K ultra HD display for a better viewing experience and has a 20 Watts speaker with Dolby Audio for a crystal clear sound experience.





It supports Google Assistant, Google TV, and Chromecast, and downloads all the latest OTT platforms from Google Play Store for complete entertainment. Sony TV Price: Rs 60,990.











Buy Now

Get 35% off on this Samsung LED TV that comes with a 4K Ultra HD display with One Billion colors for a better viewing experience. It comes with smart TV features like screen mirroring, a Universal guide, and downloading OTT apps from Google Play Store.





Enjoy the 3D sound effect that drives multichannel audio to deliver a 360-degree cinematic experience. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 30,970.











Buy Now

This 32 inch LED TV comes with 2 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting hard drives and other USB devices. Grab 41% off this Samsung TV that has 20 Watts speakers with Dolby Digital Plus.





Its display is loaded with LED panels, Mega Contrast, PurColor, and HD picture quality with a slim and sleek design. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 13,490.













Buy Now

Grab 34% off on this Samsung which is perfect for medium to large size rooms. It comes with a 4K ultra HD crystal clear display for a better viewing experience. This 55 inch TV comes with 20 Watts powerful speakers with Dolby digital plus for a clear audio experience.





It is loaded with smart TV features like web browsing, screen mirroring, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store to download OTT platforms for complete entertainment. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 46,990.







Explore more Sony Smart TVs and Samsung LED TVs during the Amazon Sale 2022 here.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.