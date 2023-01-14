Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Up To 50% Off On Refrigerators With Single Door, Double Door, And Multi Door

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 08:20 PM IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Amazon is one of the leading e-commerce platforms in India and it has been known for its all-year sale events. The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members and for non prime, it will be available from 15th January to 20th January 2023. Get up to 50% Off on top brands of refrigerators during the Amazon sale 2023.
A refrigerator is one of the must-have home appliances for all modern-age homes as it keeps your food and other beverages fresher for longer periods of time. They are available in majorly three categories, single door, double door, multi door refrigerators. Grab the best Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers on refrigerators and also check out the best refrigerators in India for more references here.
The SBI bank also offers an additional 10% discount by using their credit card during this sale only.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on Refrigerators
Refrigerators are the must-have home appliances that are available during the Amazon Sale with up to 50% Off from various brands along with the single door, double door, and multi door refrigerators.
Great Republic Day Sale on Single Door Refrigerators
Check out the best Amazon sale offers on single door refrigerators during the sale.
|Single Door Refrigerators
|Deal Price
|Rs. 13,190
|Rs. 12,190
|Rs. 16,490
Explore more Single Door refrigerators during the Amazon Sale.
Great Republic Day Sale on Double Door Refrigerators
Here are the best double door refrigerators during the Amazon sale 2023 here.
|Double Door Refrigerators
|Deal Price
|Rs.23,990
|Rs. 23,990
|Rs. 22,490
Explore more Best Double door refrigerators during the Amazon sale.
Great Republic Day Sale on Multi Door Refrigerators
Here are the best multi door refrigerators during the Amazon sale 2023.
|Multi Door Refrigerators
|Deal Price
|Rs. 49,690
|Rs. 62,990
|Rs. 30,490
Explore more Amazon deals on Multi Door Refrigerators.
FAQs: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on Best Refrigerators
1. What benefits will you be getting on Amazon Great Republic Day?
You can get some exciting deals during the Amazon sale, and grab huge discounts on mobile phones, smartwatches, home appliances, and more.
2. Will Amazon Prime members get 24 hours of early access to the great Republic Day sale?
The sale is already live for the prime members, and for the non prime members, it is going live from 15th January to 20th January 2023.
3. At what time prime Day sale starts?
The sale is already live from the 14th Morning at 12.00 AM and it is still live, grabbing huge discounts on major appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, and more.
4. When will the Amazon sale start in 2022?
The Amazon sale 2023 is live for Prime members and you can get huge Amazon deals and discounts during this sale.
Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.