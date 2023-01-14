Amazon Great Republic Day Sale On 7 KG Washing Machines: Up To 45% Off on Top Brands Like Samsung, LG Whirlpool, And More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Amazon is one of the leading e-commerce platforms in India known for its sale events all over the year. The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members, from 15th January to 20th January it is available for non prime members. The sale leads to major offers and discounts in all major and minor categories. If you are looking for a washing machine, then here is the chance to get up to 45% Off on 7 KG washing machines from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. Also, check out the best washing machines in India for better options.





It's time to reduce your laundry workload, especially during this winter season with these top options of 7 KG washing machines. Select from the semi automatic, top load, and front load washing machines during this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023.





Also, get an additional 10% Off by using the SBI credit card during the Amazon sale 2023.







Amazon Great Republic Day Sale On 7 KG Washing Machines

Check out the best Amazon sale 2023 on 7 KG washing machines during this sale. It's time to reduce the workload of laundry with these best washing machines in India.





LG 7 kg Top Loading Washing Machine- 36% Off

Get 36% Off on this LG washing during this Amazon sale 2023, it is one of the best top load washing machines that comes with 7 wash programs and 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying.

This 7 KG washing machine is one of the best among all to buy during this Great Republic Day Sale. LG Washing Machine Original Price: Rs. 27,990 Deal Price: Rs. 17,990.







Samsung 7 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine- 20% Off

Get 20% Off on this Samsung washing machine during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale which comes with a 7 KG capacity and is best suited for small to medium-sized families.

It comes with 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying making it one of the best Amazon deals. Samsung Washing Machine Original Price: Rs. 22,500 Deal Price: Rs. 17,990.







Whirlpool 7 Kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine- 27% Off

Get 27% Off on this Whirlpool washing machine during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. It comes with a 7 KG Capacity which is best suited for small to medium-sized families.

It comes with a 66 L large wash tub making it one of the best washing machines in India to buy during this Amazon sale 2023. Whirlpool Washing Machine Original Price: Rs. 13,600 Deal Price: Rs. 9,970.







Bosch 7 kg Front Load Washing Machine- 33% Off

Grab 33% Off on this Bosch washing machine during this year's Amazon sale. It is one of the premium front load washing machines which requires zero manual effort in washing and drying clothes without harming them.

Garb the best Amazon deal during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale on washing machines. Bosch Washing Machine Original Price: Rs. 48,590 Deal Price: Rs. 32,790.







Panasonic 7 Kg Top Loading Washing Machine-36% Off

Get 36% Off on this Panasonic washing machine that comes with a 7 KG capacity which is best for small families.

It has 12 wash programs and 700 RPM spin speed making it one of the best washing machines to buy during this Amazon sale 2023. Panasonic Washing Machine Original Price: Rs. 25,000 Deal Price: Rs. 15,990.





Explore more 7 KG washing machines during the Amazon Sale.





FAQs: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on Best Washing Machines





1. When will the Amazon sale end?

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for prime members, it will start for non prime members on 15th January 2023 and go till 20th January 2023.





2. Does Amazon ever go on sale?

Amazon the e-commerce giant is known for its year-long sale events, currently, the Amazon Great Republic Day is live for prime members.





3. How do I get discounted items on Amazon?

The Amazon sale allows you to grab huge discounts and Amazon deals on a wide range of products.





4. How do I get a 10% discount on Amazon?

As the Amazon Great Republic Day sale is here, you can get a 10% additional discount vai using an SBI credit card.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.