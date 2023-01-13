Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live For Prime Members: Explore Deals Here

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: The Amazon sale 2023 is live for prime members. For nonprime members, this sale will begin on 15th January and will conclude on 20th January. Prepare your wishlist for the first sale of the E-Commerce Giant.

By Sumit Bansal
Fri, 13 Jan 2023
Minute Read
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale | Image Source: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: The very first Amazon Sale 2023 is live now for Prime members. This early access to Amazon deals on electronics, fashion, healthcare, sports, and many other categories will give staggering discounts. For non-prime members, this sale will go live on January 15th and will go till 20th January 2023. The E-commerce giant will offer discounts across a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, home appliances, apparel, and more during this Great Republic Day sale 2023. 


It is a week-long Amazon sale that is going to start on 15th January 2023 and if you are waiting  for a sale this year for purchasing something at a discounted price with top deals, It's time to add the products to your wishlist as the week-long sale might be the best option for your grab huge Amazon Offers. During this sale, Amazon will host new launches of smartphones, laptops, home & kitchen appliances, and more. 


Amazon has also partnered with SBI bank for the Great Republic Day Sale 2023. During the sale period, SBI is offering 10% additional discounts along with EMI options to opt for. 


Great Republic Day Sale Offers On Electronics Up To 60% Off

This Amazon sale 2023 is live for Prime Members with huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, Smartwatches, headphones, cameras, Monitors, And More. explore more deals during this sale and grab up to 60% off on electronics items. 


Great Republic Day Sale On Mobile Phones

Get exciting Amazon sale offers during the first sale of the year on Amazon on mobile phones here. 


Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 21% Off

 amazon great Republic Day sale

Original Price: Rs 32,999  Deal Price: Rs 25,999


Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - 11% Off

Amazon Sale

Original Price: Rs. 64,900 Deal Price: Rs. 57,910



Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G ( 8GB RAM, 256GB) - 30% Off

amazon great Republic Day sale

Original Price: Rs. 79,999  Deal Price: Rs 55,999



OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB)- 7% Off

Amazon Sale

Original Price: Rs. 66,999  Deal Price: Rs 61,999


Great Republic Day Sale On Laptops


Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen- 37% Off 

laptop

Original Price: Rs. 59,890  Deal Price: Rs 37,527



HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5- 15% Off 

laptop

Original Price: Rs. 67,832  Deal Price: Rs. 57,463



ASUS Vivobook 14, 14.0-inch- 28% Off 

Amazon Sale

Original Price: Rs. 57,990 Deal Price: Rs 41,990



Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light- 44% Off 

laptop

Original Price: Rs. 39,999 Deal Price: Rs 22,490


Great Republic Day Sale On Best TVs

Check out the best Amazon deals during this year’s first sale. 



LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K- 36% Off 

tv

Original Price: Rs. 49,990  Deal Price: Rs 31,990



OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series- 28% Off 

OnePlus TV

Original Price: Rs. 45,999  Deal Price: Rs. 32,999



Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra- 37% Off 

smart tv

Original Price: Rs. 42,999 Deal Price: Rs. 26,999



Samsung 108 cm (43 inches)- 31% Off  

Samsung TV

Original Price: Rs. 47,900  Deal Price: Rs. 32,990


Great Republic Day Sale On Smartwatches 


Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78- 76% Off 

smartwatch

Original Price: Rs. 16,999  Deal Price: Rs. 3,999



Amazfit GTS2 Mini- 28% Off 

Amazon Sale

Original Price: Rs. 7,999  Deal Price: Rs. 5,799



boAt Newly Launched Wave Electra- 69% Off

smartwatch

Original Price: Rs. 7,990  Deal Price: Rs 2,499


Great Republic Day Sale On Headphones


JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Headphones- 33% Off 

headphone

Original Price: Rs. 7,999 Deal Price: Rs. 5,390



Sennheiser HD 458 ANC Headphones- 40% Off 

amazon great Republic Day sale

Original Price: Rs. 14,900 Deal Price: Rs. 8,999


 
 

Great Republic Day Sale Offers On Home Appliances- Up To 50% Off 

Here are the best Amazon sale 2023 offers on top brands of refrigerators like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. 

Great Republic Day Sale On Refrigerators

LG 260 L Double Door Refrigerator- 38% Off

refrigerator

Original Price: Rs. 40,399 Deal Price: Rs 25,214

 
 

Great Republic Day Sale On Washing Machines


Samsung 6.5 Kg Top Loading Washing Machine- 27% Off

washing machine

Original Price: Rs. 22,050 Deal Price: Rs 15,590


LG 6.5 Kg Top Loading Washing Machine- 29% Off

washing machine

 

Original Price: Rs. 24,999 Deal Price: Rs 17,831

 

Great Republic Day Sale On Geysers


Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Geyser- 58% Off

geyser

Original Price: Rs. 13,150 Deal Price: Rs. 5,499



AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES 25 Litre Geyser- 30% Off

geyser

Original Price: Rs. 16,200 Deal Price: Rs. 11,299


FAQs: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is Live For Prime Members


1. What benefits will you be getting on Amazon Great Republic Day?

It is one of the biggest sales of the year that comes in the first month of 2023. You have the chance of huge discounts on major appliances, home appliances, and more. Grab the best Amazon sale 2023 here and it's time for shopping. 

2. Which brands are in focus on the Amazon Republic Day sale?

Some of the major mobile phone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, and iPhone are on the focus and you have a chance to get up to 50% Off. 


3. Will Amazon Prime members get 24 hours of early access to the Amazon Great Republic Day sale?

The sale for Amazon Prime Members is live now, grab the best Amazon sale offers during this sale which is live for nonprime members till 20th January 2023. 


4. What are the benefits of Amazon Prime Day 2023?

As the Amazon sale is live for Prime members, you get early access to the top deals from top categories. You can get same-day delivery and other benefits of being a prime member. 
