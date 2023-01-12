Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced: Date, Duration, Offers, And All You Need To Know

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced: India’s biggest e-commerce giant, Amazon is here with the new year’s first biggest sale. Finally, the most awaited sale Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is going to live on January 14th at midnight for Amazon Prime Membership holders, and from January 15th at midnight everyone will be able to avail of these exclusive Amazon Deals. So, anything that you were held to buy, you can now get all at exciting Amazon Offers and discounts.





Tight a knot and get ready to grab exciting offers and discounts with additional bank offers and EMI options on a wide range of products. The major offers and Amazon Deals will be on smartphones, televisions, tablets, fashion, luxury beauty, laptops, soundbars, and a lot more.





Amazon Sale 2023 Will Be Available On:





Electronics and accessories - Up to 75% off TVs and major appliances - Up to 65% off Furniture - Up to 70% off Smartphones and accessories - Up to 40% off Kitchen & dining - Up to 70% off Industrial supplies - Up to 60% off





FAQ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale





What benefits you will be getting on Amazon Great Republic Day?

During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023, there will be cashback offers, discounts, new product launches, and many other benefits for customers.





Will Amazon Prime members get 24 hours of early access to the Great Republic Day sale?

Amazon Prime Membership holders will get additional 24 hours of early access starting from 12:00 AM on January 14th, 2023.





On which date Amazon sale ends?

The Amazon Begin of Year Sale will begin on January 14, 2023, and run through January 20, 2023.





Can you search for upcoming deals on Amazon?

With the Amazon app for Android and iOS, you can create a watch list for offers and then be notified when your offers are live.











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.