Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Luxury Watches And SmartWatches

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 12:50 PM IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is here. Starting a day earlier for prime members, this sale on Amazon is giving you an excellent chance to grab prime deals on luxury watches and smartwatches. Catch prestigious brands like Fastrack, Timex, Casio, Fossil, Titan, etc during this Republic Day Sale that is also offering additional discounts through coupons, EMI options, and bank offers.
Shop this first sale event of the year on Amazon and bring home some of the premium range analog watches and smart watches available for staggering discounts. So, what are you waiting for?
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Bestselling watches under Rs 999
Check out some of the finest range of affordable watches available during this Amazon sale 2023:
-
Fastrack Analog Black Dial: Original Price: Rs 1,595 Discounted Price: Rs 764
-
TIMEX Analog Men's Watch: Original Price: Rs 899 Discounted Price: Rs 899
-
Fastrack Analog Grey Dial Unisex-Adult Watch: Original Price: Rs 859 Discounted Price: Rs 764
-
Sonata Analog White Dial Women's Watch: Original Price: Rs 649 Discounted Price: Rs 519
Great Republic Day Sale On Amazon: Prime Deals On SmartWatches
Explore the finest smartwatches during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023:
-
boAt Wave Call Smart Watch: Original Price: Rs 7,990 Discounted Price: Rs 1,499
-
boAt Xtend Smartwatch: Original Price: Rs 7,990 Discounted Price: Rs 2,698
-
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Smart Watch: Original Price: Rs 17,999 Discounted Price: Rs 1,499
-
Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch: Original Price: Rs 7,999 Discounted Price: Rs 1,299
-
Noise Pulse 2 Max Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch: Original Price: Rs 5,999 Discounted Price: Rs 1,899
-
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch: Original Price: Rs 9,999 Discounted Price: Rs 1,798
-
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch: Original Price: Rs 4,999 Discounted Price: Rs 1,499
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023: Early Deals On Premium Watches
If you’re a fan of premium range watches, here’re some of the best alternatives available online during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023:
Guess Analog Black Dial Men's Watch: Original Price: Rs 12,900 Discounted Price: Rs 9,796
Titan Neo Iv Analog Black Dial Men's Watch: Original Price: Rs 6,795 Discounted Price: Rs 5,215
Fastrack Reflex Play + with BT Calling: Original Price: Rs 9,995 Discounted Price: Rs 6,994
Fossil Gen 5 (46mm, Black) Men's Smartwatch: Original Price: Rs 22,995 Discounted Price: Rs 9,197
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch: Original Price: Rs 22,995 Discounted Price: Rs 9,197
Titan Neo Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch: Original Price: Rs 5,795 Discounted Price: Rs 4,474
Tommy Hilfiger Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch: Original Price: Rs 11,500 Discounted Price: Rs 8,624
Amazon Sale 2023: New Launches In Focus During Republic Day Early Deals
-
Titan Watches: Starting Rs 4,495
-
Fastrack Watches: Starting Rs 1,395
-
Casio Watches: Starting Rs 1,295
-
Guess Watches: Starting Rs 5,950
-
Sonata Watches: Starting Rs 799
-
French Connection Watches: Starting Rs 975
-
Adidas Watches: Starting Rs 3,863
-
Joker & Witch Watches: Starting Rs 3,499
FAQ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023
-
When Does the Amazon Great Republic Day Start?
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 begins on 15th January and ends on January 20th. Early access deals during this Amazon sale 2023 begin on January 14.
-
What brands of watches are available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?
Top watches brands on discounts available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 are Fossil, Titan, Fire-Bolt, Fastrack, Noise, boAt, and similar others.
-
When is Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is ending?
Hurry up as the Republic Day Sale on Amazon is getting over on January 20, 2023.
-
What are Prime Deals On Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?
These are early access deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 that can be availed off a day earlier than everyone else.
Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.