Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On HDDs: Get Up To 50% Off On 2TB, 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, And 12TB Hard Disk Drives

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Want to buy a high-storage HDD? Then you will never get a better chance than Amazon Sale 2023. As Amazon Offers you up to 50% off on 2TB, 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, and 12 TB hard drives from well-known brands. Grab this chance now!

By Srishty Kumari
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 02:35 PM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Hurry up guys! Only one day left for the year’s first biggest sale. Amazon Sale 2023 offers you bumper deals and discounts on a wide range of products including electronics, kitchen & dining, speakers, and many more. Well! If were you holding your shopping for great price deals on the best hard disk drives then this is the right chance to avail yourself. Amazon Sale Today offers you up to 50% off on 2TB, 4TBM 6TB, 8TB, and 12TB hard disks. 


With these blockbuster Amazon Deals, you can also get a 10% instant discount on UPI payment and SBI credit card payment with free coupons, no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and free shipping. 


Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On HDDs Price In India
 Seagate Expansion 2TB External HDD  Rs 5,349
 Western Digital WD 4TB  Rs 8,699
 Western Digital 6TB  Rs 18,577
 Seagate One Touch Hub 8TB Desktop External HDD  Rs 15,999
 Seagate One Touch Hub 12TB External Hard Drive Desktop HDD  Rs 23,499


Here you get top choices from the most liked high storage capacity HDDs which are available with amazing Amazon Offers. 


Seagate Expansion 2TB External HDD

Amazon Sale Today offers you 24% off on Seagate HDD. 


Original Price: Rs 6,999

Deal Price: Rs 5,349


This 2TB hard disk has a sleek and simple portable drive design for taking photos, movies, music, and more on the go. 


Explore more 2TB hard disks here!

Western Digital WD 4TB

Amazon Offers you 49% off on Western Digital hard disk. 

Original Price: Rs 17,000

Deal Price: Rs 8,699


This 4TB hard disk had auto backup with included WD backup software and time machine compatibility. 



Western Digital 6TB

You will get this Western Digital 6TB hard disk drive at 26% off during the Amazon Deals. 

Original Price: Rs 25,000

Deal Price: Rs 18,577


This amazing 6TB HDD has reimagined design which is a trusted drive built with WD reliability. 


Also Read: Get Up To 75% Off On Best Earbuds During The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023

Seagate One Touch Hub 8TB Desktop External HDD

Amazon Sale Today offers you 44% off on Seagate 8TB HDD.

Original Price: Rs 28,499

Deal Price: Rs 15,999


This 8TB HDD is a password-protected external hard drive with a USB hub to secure your digital life. 



Seagate One Touch Hub 12TB External Hard Drive Desktop HDD

Get a 42% discount on Seagate 12TB HDD with exciting Amazon Deals.

Original Price: Rs 40,499

Deal Price: Rs 23,499


This 12TB hard disk includes Seagate Toolkit backup software for one-click and scheduled backups and file mirroring. 


FAQ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On HDDs


  1. What benefits will you be getting on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2023?

You can get massive discounts on products in all categories along with lucrative Amazon offers.


  1. Are there any exchange offers going on during the Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon?

Yes, there are exchange offers that you can get with terms and conditions.


  1. Is there any coupon code that we can get during the Amazon Sale offer?

Yes, for the first-time user, you can use the coupon code HOM15 with no minimum purchase amount.


  1. When will the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 end?

The last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is 20th January.




Explore more HDDs here




Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

