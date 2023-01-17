Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Best Mobile Phones: Samsung S20, OnePlus Nord 2T, Redmi 10, And More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Very first sale of the e-commerce giant is here. Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023 comes on a wide range of products like washing machines, refrigerators, mobile phones, and more. If you are planning to buy a new one and want to upgrade, then it is the right time to grab the best deal on smartphones.





Get up to 60% Off on top brands of mobile phones like Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, realme, and more. These new-age mobile phones are loaded with good cameras, amazing displays, and long battery life. These smartphones are best for long hours of playing games and binge-watching. During this sale, you can get an additional discount of 10% Off by using the SBI credit card.





Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Best Mobile Phones

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 is live and you have the chance to get huge discounts on top brands' mobile phones. Grab the best Amazon deal during this sale.





Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB)- 60% Off

It is one of the leading 5G smartphones that comes from the leading smartphone brand Samsung. Get 60% Off on this Samsung S20 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023 that comes with a triple rear camera with night mode and additional features.

Original Price: Rs. 74,999

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990

It is loaded with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space along with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with HD-ready resolution. It is loaded with a 4500 mAh battery that allows you to binge-watch for longer periods of time making it one of the best Android phones to buy during this sale. Samsung S20 is one of the must-have smartphones during the Amazon sale 2023.





Redmi 10 Power (8GB RAM, 128GB)-39% Off

Get 39% Off on this Redmi 10 Power during the Great Republic Day sale, it comes with Snapdragon 680 6 nm Octa Core processor along with a 50 MP main and 5MP front camera for taking good quality pictures and selfies.

Original Price: Rs. 18,999

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499

It has a massive 6000 mAh battery along with 18 W fast charging support making it one of the best mobile phones to buy during this sale period. This Redmi 10 is available at a great discounted price so you should buy it during this Amazon sale 2023.





OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB)

OnePlus is one of the leading 5G smartphones which is highly in demand. This OnePlus Nord 2T comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that also comes with a 50 MP main camera and 32 MP front camera along with additional camera features for taking amazing selfies and photos.

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999

Grab huge discount offers during the Amazon Republic Day sale 2023 offers. It also comes with a 4500 mAh battery for long hours of playing games. OnePlus Nord 2T is one of the leading mobile phones to buy in 2023.





Vivo Y75 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB)- 15% Off

Get 15% Off on this Vivo Y75 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023, it comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a 50 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos.

Original Price: Rs. 25,990

Deal Price: Rs. 21,990

The 5000 mAH battery along with 18 W fast charging allows you to work and play more. It is one of the best Vivo mobile phones to buy during the Amazon sale 2023.







Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (6GB RAM 128 GB)-16% Off

Get 16% Off on this Xiaomi 11 Lite during the Amazon sale today . It comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space along with a 64 MP main and 20 MP front camera for taking extraordinary selfies and photos.

Original Price: Rs. 31,999

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999

It is one of the best 5G smartphones to buy during this Great Republic Day sale 2023. This Xiaomi 11 Lite is available in an elegant design making it perfect to buy.







Oppo A54 (4GB RAM, 64GB)-20% Off

Oppo is one of the leading mobile phone brands in India, this Oppo A54 comes with 20% Off during this Amazon sale today. It is loaded with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage along with a 13 MP Quad camera and 16 MP front camera for taking good quality photos and selfies.

Original Price: Rs. 14,990

Deal Price: Rs. 11,990

It comes with a 6.51-inch display with HD+ Punch hole for a better viewing experience and is also loaded with a 5000 mAh battery for long hours of playing and binge-watching. Oppo A54 is one of the best mobile phones to buy in 2023.







Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB)- 38% Off

Here is another Samsung S22 that comes with 38% Off during this Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023, it is loaded with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a 4 nm processor making it one of the fastest chipsets.

Original Price: Rs. 85,999

Deal Price: Rs. 52,999

It is available in a sleek design along with a 50 MP main and 10 MP front camera for taking amazing great selfies and photos. It is one of the top-selling Samsung S22 mobile phones to buy in 2023.







realme narzo 50A (4GB RAM + 64 GB)- 12% Off

It is one of the top selling mobile phones that you can get at 12% discounted price during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023. Realme Narzo 50A comes with MediaTek Helio G85 Octa Core processor that comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage which is expandable up to 256 GB.

Original Price: Rs. 12,999

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499

It comes with a 50MP main and 8 MP front camera for taking mesmerizing selfies and photos. It is also loaded with a 6000 mAh battery for taking long hours of gaming and binge-watching. It is one of the best mobile phones to buy in 2023.







iQOO Neo 6 5G ( 8GB RAM, 128GB)- 20% Off

Get up to 20% Off on this iQOO Neo 6 which is one of the top selling 5G smartphones, it comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with 64 MP OIS main camera along with 8MP wide-angle camera for taking selfies and photos from every angle.

Original Price: Rs. 34,999

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999

With a 1200 Hz instant & 360 Hz touch sampling rate the game control will be much faster than on others which makes it one of the best gaming phones to buy in 2023. Grab the best Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers on iQOO Neo 6 Mobile.







Tecno POVA 4 (8GB RAM,128GB)- 24% Off

It is one of the best Android phones to buy in 2023, as the Amazon Great Republic Day sale is here, get 24% Off on this Tecno POVA 4 that comes with 6000 mAh battery along with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for taking good quality selfies.

Original Price: Rs. 14,499

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999

It comes with a 50 MP high-resolution rear camera along with an 8 MP front camera for clicking amazing quality selfies and photos. Grab the best Amazon sale today offers during this sale on Tecno POVA 4 here,





FAQs: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale On Best Mobile Phones





1. What is the Amazon Republic Day sale 2023?

The Amazon all-year sale starts with the Great Republic Day sale which is already live. Get amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of products across every category, and get huge discounts on the best mobile phones.





2. When is the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023?

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live from 15th January and will go on till 20th January 2023. For more details about the upcoming sale on Amazon 2023. Check out Amazon upcoming sale 2023 here.





3. Which bank offers are available on Amazon Republic Day sales?

During this Amazon sale 2023, the SBI credit card offers an additional 10% Off.





4. What are the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023 Offers on Best Mobile Phones?

It is one of the most awaited sales of the year, it has amazing discounts on top brands Like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and more during the Amazon sale 2023.





