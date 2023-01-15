Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Apple Products: Bumper Deals On iPhone, MacBook, iPad, AirPods, And More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is running now. This Amazon Sale 2023 offers the best deal of the year on Apple products. During the Amazon Offers you will get these entire products at up to 30% off. Whatever you want to buy, these Amazon Deals will be going to make your shopping experience easier and happiest with their blockbuster discounts and offers. Along with deals and discounts, you will also get a 10% instant discount on UPI payments and SBI card payments with a free delivery option. Amazon Offers also gives 15% cash back to first-time buyers on Amazon. Use coupon code HOM15 and no minimum purchase amount is required.





So, if you were thinking to purchase but your budget was not allowing you to get these premium Apple products. It's a golden opportunity for you to buy all ranges of Apple products at exclusive Amazon Deals.





Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Top Deals On Apple Products





Check out all the exciting deals and discounts on Apple products in Amazon Sale 2023.





Amazon Sale Today offers you an Apple iPad pro at 4% off.

Original Price: Rs 91,900

Deal Price: Rs 88,270





You can buy this Apple iPad pro for a brilliant liquid retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color.





Amazon offers you 4% off on Apple iPhone 13. Buying this iPhone from Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 will be a great purchasing experience.

Original Price: Rs 79,900

Deal Price: Rs 69,490





This model of Apple iPhone has dual 12MP cameras with portrait mode, depth control, portrait lighting, smart HDR, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR video up to 30 fps.







Avail this Apple MacBook Air laptop at 13% off from Amazon Sale Today.

Original Price: Rs 99,900

Deal Price: Rs 86,900





The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.







During the Amazon Deals, you can buy this Apple smartwatch at 22% off.

Original Price: Rs 33,900

Deal Price: Rs 26,400





This Apple smartwatch will track your daily activity and will show your trends in the Fitness app on your iPhone.







This Amazon Sale 2023 you are going to save 15% on Apple Airpods.

Original Price: Rs 20,500

Deal Price: Rs 17,499





These Airpods have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that places sound all around you.







Amazon Sale Today offers you 16% off on Apple adapters.

Original Price: Rs 4,500

Deal Price: Rs 3,799





The Apple 30W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go.





FAQ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023





Which brands are in focus in the Republic Day sale?

Best-selling brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, OnePlus, HP, Apple, Boat, Prestige, Bajaj, Amazonbasics, Duroflex, Tommy Hilfiger, Lakme, Safari, Reebok, LG, Mi, Sony, Philips, Solimo, and many more offer big discounts on Amazon Sale Today.







What benefits Amazon Republic Day sale?

All Amazon customers can access exclusive Amazon Deals, volume discounts, new releases, and more.







What is the Amazon Diwali sale?

Customers will be surprised by some Amazon Offers on Laptops, smartphones, and other tech gadgets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.







Which bank gives 10 instant discounts on Amazon on Republic Day?

Customers who shop on Amazon during the Greater Republic Day Sale 2023 will receive an additional 10% instant discount with SBI credit cards. Bajaj Finserv EMI card users can also take advantage of the free EMI offers.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.