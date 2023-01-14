Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals On Apple Watch SE, boAt Xtend, Fire Boltt Talk 2, And More SmartWatches

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Get ready to enjoy heavy discounts on smartwatches from Apple, boAT, Noise, Fire Boltt, and more. The Amazon Sale today has listed blockbuster deals to make your weekend an exciting one.

By Sneha Singh
Sat, 14 Jan 2023 02:01 PM IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 | Image Source: Unsplash

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 has started for Prime members. If you are looking to upgrade your smartwatch or buy one from your favorite brand then do it right now.  Amazon offers up to 60% off on the best smartwatches. The Sale has something for all budget buyers- premium, medium, and affordable. In addition to slashed prices, the Amazon Sale is offering bank discounts too for SBI card holders.  The 5 days sale will start tomorrow for non-prime members. Smartwatches can make your life easier as you do not have to take out your phone to receive calls or check emails. 


The function is not only limited to calls and messages but they are great fitness trackers too. You can count your steps, and calorie intake, monitor your heartbeat, etc with this simple device. The e-commerce giant has exclusive Amazon Deals during this period. 


Best Smartwatches Brand  Discount
 Apple Smartwatch  Up To 30% Off
 boAT Smartwatch  Up To 75% Off
 Fire-Boltt  Up To 90% Off
 Noise Smartwatch  Up To 60% Off
 Amazfit Smartwatch  Up To 50% Off


Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023


To help you in making a fast and the best bing experience we have curated some of the best smartwatches that you can grab during the Amazon Sale today.


Apple Watch SE- 22% off


All Apple lovers do not miss this Republic Day Sale on this smartwatch. Appreciated for the stylish

amazon great republic day sale 2023

Check Here

design and function, you can choose from three colors. The original price is Rs 33,900 and the deal price is Rs 26,400. Grab deals now


boAt Xtend- 66% off


Get this boAt smartwatch at a huge discount during Amazon offers. This is a great pick for budget


amazon great republic day sale 2023

Check Here

buyers.  The original price is Rs 7,990 and the deal price is Rs 2,698. Grab deals now 


Fire-Boltt Talk 2- 81% off


Are you looking for a round-dial smartwatch? Check out this one from Fire- Boltt. You can get many color options in this model. During the Republic Day Sale, you can avail no cost EMI options too on

amazon great republic day sale 2023

Check Here

this watch. The original price is Rs 9,999 and the deal price is Rs 1,899. Grab deals now


Noise ColorFit- 68% off


Seize the Amazon Sale 2023 on this Noise smartwatch. This is designed with a full-touch HD display.

amazon great republic day sale 2023

Check Here

The original price is Rs 4,999 and the deal price is Rs 1,599. Grab deals now


Amazfit GTS2- 50% off


This mini smartwatch from Amazfit is available at a bargain price during the Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon. Offering a great battery life, it comes with 60 sports modes. The original price is Rs 7,999


amazon great republic day sale 2023

Check Here

and the deal price is Rs 3,999. Grab deals now


Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: FAQ


1. What is the date of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

The Republic Day Sale has started for prime members. For others, it will start from 15th January.


2. When will the Republic Day Sale on Amazon end?

The last day of the Amazon Sale is on the 20th of January. 


3. Which is the first Amazon Sale of the year?

The Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is the first biggest sale of the year.


4. Is the Republic Day Sale live?

Yes, the Amazon Sale is live for Prime members now. 


Explore more options on smartwatches 



Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

