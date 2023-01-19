Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: 5 Dog Foods That Every Pet Parent Should Stock

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 05:56 PM IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Once Judy Desmond said “A dog is the only thing that can mend a crack in your broken heart” So it is our responsibility to feed our pain healer with tasty and healthy foods that are specially made for them. In Amazon Sale 2023, you can get dog food in bulk at up to 70% off. You can pick from Pedigree, Drools, Royal Canin, and other dog foods with exciting Amazon Offers. Well! Now, do not think so much because only a few hours left to flash out the exclusive Amazon Deals.
Amazon sale Today also offers you a free coupon, free shipping, exchange offers, no cost EMI option, and a 10% instant discount on UPI or SBI credit card payments.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Dog Food
|Price In India
|Pedigree Dry Food for Adult Dogs
|Rs 674
|Purepet Meat and Rice Dry Dog Adult
|Rs 948
|Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Large Breed Puppy
|Rs 3,045
|Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food
|Rs 594
|Royal Canin Mini Puppy Dry Dog Food
|Rs 750
Below you will find some huge discounted dog food from Amazon Sale 2023.
Pedigree Dry Food for Adult Dogs
You will save 7% on Pedigree food for an adult dog during the Amazon Deals.
Original Price: Rs 725
Pedigree dog food provides strong muscles, bones & teeth, and a healthier & shinier coat and promotes digestive health, and supports natural defenses.
Purepet Meat and Rice Dry Dog Adult
Amazon Offers you Purepet adult dog food at 14% off.
Original Price: Rs 1,099
This adult dog food is an economical diet that can be served as a whole meal, fulfilling all the nutritional needs of your pet.
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Large Breed Puppy
Amazon Sale Today gives you a chance to save 17% on Pedigree PRO puppy food.
Original Price: Rs 3,650
Pedigree puppy food made with quality ingredients is expert nutrition to meet the needs of dogs of different breed sizes and life-stage.
Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food
During the Amazon Deals, you can buy this Drools adult dog food at a 15% discount.
Original Price: Rs 699
This dog food is protein enriched with the proper ratio of nutritional elements that provide optimum health beneﬁts to your pet.
Royal Canin Mini Puppy Dry Dog Food
Amazon Sale Today offers you 17% off on Royal mini puppy dog food.
Original Price: Rs 900
This puppy dog food helps support the puppy's natural defenses, thanks particularly to a patented antioxidant complex, and prebiotics.
FAQ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Dog Food
-
When will the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 end?
The last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is 20th January.
-
What benefits will you be getting on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2023?
You can get massive discounts on products in all categories along with lucrative Amazon deals.
-
How do you get a 50 discount on Amazon?
After you join Amazon Prime Membership, you will need to verify your age within 15 days of sign-up to avail of 50% off.
-
Is there any coupon code that we can get during the Amazon Sale offer?
Yes, for the first-time user, you can use the coupon code HOM15 with no minimum purchase amount.
Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.