Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: 5 Dog Foods That Every Pet Parent Should Stock

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Once Judy Desmond said “A dog is the only thing that can mend a crack in your broken heart” So it is our responsibility to feed our pain healer with tasty and healthy foods that are specially made for them. In Amazon Sale 2023, you can get dog food in bulk at up to 70% off. You can pick from Pedigree, Drools, Royal Canin, and other dog foods with exciting Amazon Offers. Well! Now, do not think so much because only a few hours left to flash out the exclusive Amazon Deals.





Amazon sale Today also offers you a free coupon, free shipping, exchange offers, no cost EMI option, and a 10% instant discount on UPI or SBI credit card payments.





Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Dog Food









Below you will find some huge discounted dog food from Amazon Sale 2023.





You will save 7% on Pedigree food for an adult dog during the Amazon Deals.

Original Price: Rs 725

Deal Price: Rs 674





Pedigree dog food provides strong muscles, bones & teeth, and a healthier & shinier coat and promotes digestive health, and supports natural defenses.





Also Read: Bumper Deals On Mouse And Keyboard During The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023.





Amazon Offers you Purepet adult dog food at 14% off.





Original Price: Rs 1,099

Deal Price: Rs 948





This adult dog food is an economical diet that can be served as a whole meal, fulfilling all the nutritional needs of your pet.







Amazon Sale Today gives you a chance to save 17% on Pedigree PRO puppy food.

Original Price: Rs 3,650

Deal Price: Rs 3,045





Pedigree puppy food made with quality ingredients is expert nutrition to meet the needs of dogs of different breed sizes and life-stage.





Read More: Amazon Great Republic Day On HDDs.







During the Amazon Deals, you can buy this Drools adult dog food at a 15% discount.





Original Price: Rs 699

Deal Price: Rs 594





This dog food is protein enriched with the proper ratio of nutritional elements that provide optimum health beneﬁts to your pet.







Amazon Sale Today offers you 17% off on Royal mini puppy dog food.

Original Price: Rs 900

Deal Price: Rs 750





This puppy dog food helps support the puppy's natural defenses, thanks particularly to a patented antioxidant complex, and prebiotics.





Also This: Get Up To 75% Off On Best Earbuds during The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023.





FAQ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Dog Food





When will the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 end?

The last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is 20th January.





What benefits will you be getting on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2023?

You can get massive discounts on products in all categories along with lucrative Amazon deals.





How do you get a 50 discount on Amazon?

After you join Amazon Prime Membership, you will need to verify your age within 15 days of sign-up to avail of 50% off.





Is there any coupon code that we can get during the Amazon Sale offer?

Yes, for the first-time user, you can use the coupon code HOM15 with no minimum purchase amount.







Explore more pet foods here:









Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.