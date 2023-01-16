Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: 10 Home Appliances On Discounts That You Cannot Miss

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Modern life has revolutionized the way we live our lives and the new age home appliances are an integral part of it. These appliances are more efficient and last longer as compared to previous ones. From Washing machines, refrigerators, TV, Geysers, water purifiers, and more. These home appliances help us to save more time and energy in completing tasks every day. As the Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live, you have the chance to get huge discounts on all of these must-have home appliances.





If you are looking for an upgrade, then it is time to get these smart home appliances that are also user friendly. Trust us, and get your hands on home appliances with these top deals as the Amazon Great Republic Day sale is here till 20th January. During this Amazon sale 2023, SBI credit card is also offering an additional 10% Off and also get 10% Additional via making the payment through UPI with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 750 only.





Take Full Advantage of Exceptional deals during this Amazon sale 2023.





Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 10 Must-Have Home Appliances

The modern kitchen needs a wide range of home appliances that are smart and efficient, get them at a discounted price during this Amazon sale 2023.





LG 7 kg Top Loading Washing Machine-36% Off

Original Price: Rs. 27,990

Deal Price: Rs. 17,990

LG washing machine comes with 7 KG of capacity which is a top-selling machine for small to medium-sized families. Get 36% Off on this fully automatic washing machine that comes with multiple wash programs and 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying. This LG washing machine comes with a digital inverter compressor which makes it a more efficient and long-lasting machine to buy during this Amazon sale.





It is one of the best washing machines in India that is loaded with multiple additional features like tub cleaning, smart cleaning, smart diagnosis, 3-step washing, fuzzy logic control, and more. Grab the best Amazon sale 2023 offer on this LG washing machine.





Samsung 253L Double Door Refrigerator- 29% Off

Original Price: Rs. 34,990

Deal Price: Rs. 24,990

Samsung refrigerators are known for their innovative features and elegant designs. This 253 L double door refrigerator is best for small to medium families that comes with a digital inverter compressor. It adjusts the speed response to cooling demand, is quieter in operation, and also uses less power.





It is one of the top-selling best double door refrigerators that you can buy during this Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023. It also comes with a digital display, fresh room, stabilizer-free operation, and more making it one of the best Samsung refrigerators to buy during this sale.





Carrier 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC- 50% Off

Original Price: Rs. 67,790

Deal Price: Rs. 33,990

The summer is about to come and AC is one of the must-have home appliances, especially in Delhi and mid-India. Get 50% Off on this Carrier AC during this Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023. It is a split AC that comes with 1.5 Ton which is best suited for medium to large-sized rooms.





It is loaded with flex cool inverter technology that adjusts the speed of the compressor as per the cooling demand. It allows you to save more energy and makes it one of the best Carrier AC in India that you can buy during this Amazon sale today.





Sony Bravia 50-inch Smart TV- 33% Off

Original Price: Rs. 85,900

Deal Price: Rs. 57,940

Sony is one of the leading manufacturers of TVs that are known for their high-quality LED and LCD TVs. This 50-inch smart TV comes with 33% Off on this Sony TV during this Great Republic Day sale. It comes with a 4K ultra HD display along with a 178-degree wide viewing angle and has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity.





It is loaded with smart TV features like voice search, Google Play, Chromecast, and more for better binge watching which makes it one of the best Sony 50 inch TVs to buy during this Amazon Sale 2023.





Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher- 7% Off

Original Price: Rs. 46,100

Deal Price: Rs. 42,950

Washing for clothes washing machines but what about utensils, get 7% Off on this Bosch Dishwasher during this Amazon sale 2023. It's time to reduce your kitchen workload with this best dishwasher.





It comes with 6 wash programs and also comes with an intensive kadhai program perfect for cleaning greasy Indian utensils. It takes 10 Liters of water at one time making it one of the best Bosch dishwashers to buy during the Great Republic Day sale 2023.







AO Smith SDS-GREEN 25 Litre Vertical Geyser- 30% Off

Original Price: Rs. 16,200

Deal Price: Rs. 11,299

The chilly winter is here and Geyser is one of the must-have home appliances that you should buy. Get 30% Off on this AO Smith geyser during this Amazon Great Republic Day sale. It is loaded with a blue diamond glass-lined tank that makes it long-lasting even in hard water conditions.





It is available with a temperature-controllable knob along with a superior heating element making it one of the best geysers to buy during this Amazon sale 2023. Get this AO Smith Geyser at a discounted price.





Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner- 24% Off

Original Price: Rs. 57,900

Deal Price: Rs. 43,900

Get 24% Off on this Dyson Vacuum Cleaner during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023. It also comes with a pet grooming kit that dep clean anywhere double run time to 120 minutes with an optional click-in battery pack.





It is a high-performing Dyson vacuum cleaner that you can buy during the Amazon sale 2023.







Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Chimney- 53% Off

Original Price: Rs. 26,990

Deal Price: Rs. 12,699

Get 53% Off on this Elica chimney during the Amazon sale 2023 that comes with filterless technology for ensuring powerful suction that draws the unhealthy smoke and oily fumes efficiently.





It comes with a motion sensing technology that enables easy operation with a simple wave of your hand making it one of the best Elica Chimney to buy.







Morphy Richards OFR Oil Heater- 56% Off





Original Price: Rs. 17,999

Deal Price: Rs. 7,899

The chilly winter and cold waves are still not over as the winter in northern India has drastically attacked. Room heater is one of the must-have home appliances, especially during this winter season. This Morphy Richard Oil Heater comes with 56% Off during this Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023.





It is an ideal room heater for small to medium-sized rooms and these oil heaters consume less energy as compared to electric room heaters. They are also equipped with 4 caster wheels for easy mobility making them one of the best Morphy Richard room heaters to buy this winter season.





KENT Supreme Plus RO+UV Water Purifier- 32% Off

Original Price: Rs. 20,500

Deal Price: Rs. 13,900

Drinking safe and healthy water is very important and a water purifier is one of the must-have home appliances that you should buy this Amazon sale 2023. Grab this Kent Supreme RO water purifier with 32% Off during this Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023.





It comes with 8 Liter tanks and has multiple purification processes which remove even the dissolved impurities such as chemicals, bacteria, viruses, and more. KENT Supreme RO is one of the must-have home appliances that you should grab during this sale.

Here are the 10 home appliances that you can buy at huge discounted prices during this Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023 for upcoming sales on Amazon, check out the Amazon Upcoming sale 2023 here.





FAQs: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023





1. What is the Amazon Republic Day sale 2023?

The Amazon all-year sale starts with the Great Republic Day sale which is already live. Get amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of products across every category.





2. When is the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023?

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live from 15th January and will go on till 20th January 2023.





3. Which bank offers are available during the Great Amazon Republic Day Sale?

During this Amazon sale 2023, the SBI credit card offers an additional 10% Off. you can also avail of 10% Off by paying UPI with a minimum transaction value of Rs. 750.





It is the very first sale of the year that comes with huge discounts and offers on a wide range of home appliances, kitchen appliances, and more.





5. Which brands are in focus during the Amazon Republic Day sale?

Some of the major brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, Sony, and more are in main focus.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.