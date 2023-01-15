Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: 10 Car Accessories To Get This Deal Season

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is offering up to 48% off on pressure washers, tyre inflators, and allied car accessories. You can avail of an additional 10% off up to Rs 100 on all UPI payments on orders of Rs 750 ad above. Along with this, the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale is also offering exciting discounts for purchases made through SBI credit cards. These pressure washers, tyre inflators, and other car accessories are from top brands like Bergmann, TUSA, Woscher, GoMechanic, Michelin, and many more.





So, explore this Amazon sale on car gadgets and get your vehicle some impeccable car accessories at the best deals. These Amazon deals will be valid till January 20, 2023, so hurry up.









Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Deals On Pressure Washers And Tyre Inflators





Here are some of the best car accessories and gadgets available at discounts during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon:





Purchase this robust high-pressure washer from Bosch that has a 5-meter-long hose and is appreciated for its quieter operation. The offered Bosch pressure washer comes with a telescopic and foldable handle that allows you to handle it easily.

In addition to this, the offered pressure washer comes in the 36.5 x 36 x 44 cm dimension and weighs around 6 kg. Along with this, the offered pressure washer is designed using premium-grade plastic and is appreciated for its reliable performance. Original price: Rs 17,499. Deal price: Rs 10,199.





Buy this high-performance car tyre inflator from TUSA that is appreciated for its ability to inflate a tyre from flat to 30 PSI in just 4 minutes. The offered car tyre inflator has an in-built pressure gauge and an automatic shut-off function.









Moreover, the offered tyre inflator comes in a compact design, making it easy to use and take around. Other features include LED lights and a digital display. Original price: Rs 3,499. Deal price: Rs 2,706.







Don’t miss this portable and handy tyre inflator from Woscher that is available in the 30 x 8 x 35 cm dimension and is known for its 3-meter-long charging cable. Easy to operate, this car tyre inflator has an in-built LED light to ensure seamless usage in darker areas.





Along with this, the offered tyre inflator weighs around 450 grams and is designed using ABS plastic. Available with an analog display, this car tyre inflator has 4 nozzles and is known for its top-notch performance. Original price: Rs 1,798. Deal price: Rs 1,314.





Get this handheld vacuum cleaner for your car and ensure a cleaner vehicle. Available for a considerable discount during this Amazon sale, this TUSA vacuum cleaner has a powerful suction and a powerful motor.









Known for its deep cleaning, 22min runtime, extension hose, dust brush tool, and crevice tool, this car vacuum cleaner comes in the 38 x 12 x 14 cm dimension and has a capacity of 40 liters. Original price: Rs 4,499. Deal price: Rs 3,229.





GoMechanic, being a renowned brand, comes up with this awesome vacuum cleaner for your vehicle, which is highly applauded for its powerful suction and low noise level. Available with a detachable HEPA filter and appreciated for its elegant design, this car vacuum cleaner has 5 different nozzles, making it ideal for both dry and wet cleaning.









Along with this, the offered vacuum cleaner also has a dust brush tool for a deep cleaning effect. Original price: 1,799. Deal price: Rs 899.





This Amazon sale 2023 brings an excellent chance to purchase this exquisite car tyre inflator from GoMechanic that is available in the 20 x 18 x 18 cm dimension and is appreciated for its sturdy design. Moreover, this digital tyre inflator has an LCD display and is available with a long cable.









Versed with multiple nozzles, this tyre inflator is known for its in-built LED light that allows you to operate it in areas that don’t have enough lights. Original price: Rs 2,999. Deal price: Rs 1,587.





Ideal for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles, this Xiaomi air pump is an excellent purchase option to get for your vehicle this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023. This air pump is manufactured using premium-grade ABS plastic and nylon.









Available in the 12.4 x 7.1 x 4.5 cm dimension, this car tyre air pump is known to fully inflate 2 tyres at a time. Available with a powerful 2000 mAh Lithium battery, this air pump can be charged with a type-C port. Original Price: Rs 4,499. Deal price: Rs 2,699.







BLACK+Decker is a trusted brand and in the same line, it is offering this robust pressure washer that weighs around 8 kg and is available in the 19.7 x 11.8 x 78.7 cm dimensions.





This pressure washer comes with a high-efficiency spray gun and is known for its quieter operations. Along with this, the offered pressure washer has an operating voltage of 220-240 volts. Known for its high-performance motor, this pressure washer has an ergonomic spray gun, ensuring easy handling and access. Original price: Rs 11,650. Deal price: Rs 4,786.





Another impeccable pressure washer is available on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2023 at a staggering discount. Offered by ResQTech, this pressure washer is appreciated for its ultra-powerful cleaning force, owing to its sturdy 1900-watt 100% copper winding motor.





Moreover, this pressure washer weighs around 8.6 kg and is applauded for its TSS (total stop system). Original price: Rs 16,000. Deal price: Rs 10,198.





Last but not least, this Michelin double barrel foot pump is ideal for car and bike owners. This Micheline foot pump is made using top-notch alloy steel and is versed with an ergonomic rubber tread plate.





Available in the 10 x 6 x 30 cm dimension, this double barrel foot pump comes with a dual display (in PSI and BAR units). Moreover, this air pump comes with a snap-in adaptor storage and braided wire. Original price: Rs 4,195. Deal price: Rs 2,400.





FAQ: Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023





What is Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 dates?





The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 is beginning on January 15 and is ending on January 20.





What is Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2023?





This is an annual shopping event from eCommerce giant Amazon that is held a few days before the Republic Day celebration of India. During this Amazon sale, you can explore massive discounts on the selected products of different categories like apparel, mobile phones, appliances, electronics, healthcare, beauty, automotive, sports, fitness, and many more.





Is Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 the first big shopping event of this year?





Yes, this Amazon sale is in fact the first online shopping event that happened in the nation.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.