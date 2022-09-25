Amazon Great Indian Sale Today Offers Up To 50% Off on Gaming Keyboards From HP, Redgear, Zebronics, and More

Amazon Great Indian Sale Today: A Keyboard is a primary connection to any PC and if you are a gamer, then you need a gaming keyboard for a better user experience. As the Amazon Great Indian Sale is here, you can save up to 50% on gaming keyboards. It is one of the biggest sales of the year.





Select from top brands like HP, Redgear, Redragon, and more. These gaming keyboards are loaded with special keys and backlights along with some anti-ghost keys for a better gaming experience.







Check out the best keyboard for gaming here with huge discounts during the Amazon Sale.













This HP Gaming keyboard comes with a metal panel with optional logo lighting and has 3 LED indicators. It is available in a stylish design with rust and scratch resistance. The tale is cool and colorful and the corresponding gear colors flash when DPI is adjusted.





HP Gaming Keyboard Price: Rs 999.















This Cosmic gaming keyboard is loaded with 7-color RGB backlit and has 4 levels of brightness and 9 backlight effects. It has 19 Anti-ghosting keys which are quite awesome and it supports Windows 98/2000/XP/VISTA/7/8/10 and above.





It is available in a super sleek and slim design with an aluminum body which makes this keyboard stronger. Cosmic Gaming Keyboard Price: Rs 1,199.

















This Zebronics gaming keyboard comes with 2 step stand design and laser keycaps. It has an aluminum body, a backlight LED on/off function, and has braided cable with a high-quality USB connector. It has a total of 104 and 12 multimedia keys with a cable length of 1.8 meters.





Zebronics Gaming Keyboard Price: Rs 999.















This Redgear gaming keyboard comes with floating keycaps and it is a semi-mechanical keyboard with greater durability. It has 3 color modes and 19 anti-ghost keys for gamers and programmers.





Redgear Gaming Keyboard Price: Rs 898.















It has 6 onboard macro keys and has full dynamic RGB backlighting allowing for countless possibilities. Ergonomically designed with a detachable wrist rest that connects with magnets allowing for easy setup. The wristrest offers additional comfort for longtime use.





Redragon Gaming Keyboard Price: Rs 1,899.





