Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers On Best Printers: Deals On HP, Canon, Brother, And Epson Printers

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 02:41 PM IST
In this Amazon Sale, you can save upto 30% on color printing, because Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 offers you bumper deals on HP, Epson, Canon, and Brother color printers. These printers are compact and quiet and turn out high-quality text and graphics, in contrast to their noisy ancestors, which produced only simple text reports and forms.
Moreover, if you are seeking to purchase more computer essentials then you can grab Amazon Deals on 3D printers, Monitors, keyboards, Mouse, and computer accessories.
Amazon Sale Deals On Best Printers
In busy work environments, printers are increasingly being used in the home or office, here we have picked some finest color printers from brands HP, Canon, Brother, and more from Amazon Sale offers.
HP Ink Tank 415 Wi-Fi Color Printer - 23% off
HP color printer is an all-in-one printer & scanner, compact in size, and wireless which makes this printer perfect for home use. These have amazing features like simple ink management, and transparent ink tanks to let you see how much ink you have left. HP Printer Price: Rs 16,280. Deal Price: Rs 12,499.
Canon E4570 All-in-One Colour Printer - 18% off
Canon is a cost-efficient compact wireless all-in-one printer with fax and auto duplex printing. Print yield is based on the consumption data from the succeeding ink cartridge and not the first ink cartridge. Canon Printer Price: Rs 9,625. Deal Price: Rs 7,849.
Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer - 11% off
Brother printer features an adjustable, 250-sheet capacity paper tray for letter or legal size paper and a single-sheet manual feed slot for envelopes, labels, or thicker media. You can also connect locally to a single computer via its USB interface. Brother Printer Price: Rs 24,049. Deal Price: Rs 21,739.
Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer - 20% off
The Epson L130 offers ultra-low printing costs and is designed to help you meet deadlines of 27 prints a minute. You’ll be done with work even before you know it and the quality of the print would definitely not go unnoticed. Epson Printer Price: Rs 17,900. Deal Price: Rs 14,290.
Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 Offers On Branded Printers
HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi Printer - 14% off
HP Neverstop 1200w Print, Copy, Scan, WiFi Laser Printer - 18% off
Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer - 5% off
HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer - 14% off
Brother DCP-T220 All-in-One Ink Tank Refill System Printer - 27% off
Canon LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer - 11% off
Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink - 12% off
