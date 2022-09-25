Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers On Best Printers: Deals On HP, Canon, Brother, And Epson Printers

Amazon Great Indan Sale 2022 presents you huge discounts on printers from brands like HP, Canon, Brother, and Epson. You can save upto 30% on each color printer for scanning, copying, printing out high-quality photos, and much more. Grab these deals now!

By Srishty Kumari
Sun, 25 Sep 2022 02:41 PM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers | Image Source: Pexels

In this Amazon Sale, you can save upto 30% on color printing, because Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 offers you bumper deals on HP, Epson, Canon, and Brother color printers. These printers are compact and quiet and turn out high-quality text and graphics, in contrast to their noisy ancestors, which produced only simple text reports and forms. 


Moreover, if you are seeking to purchase more computer essentials then you can grab Amazon Deals on 3D printers, Monitors, keyboards, Mouse, and computer accessories


Amazon Sale Deals On Best Printers 

In busy work environments, printers are increasingly being used in the home or office, here we have picked some finest color printers from brands HP, Canon, Brother, and more from Amazon Sale offers.



HP Ink Tank 415 Wi-Fi Color Printer - 23% off



HP color printer is an all-in-one printer & scanner, compact in size, and wireless which makes this printer perfect for home use. These have amazing features like simple ink management, and transparent ink tanks to let you see how much ink you have left. HP Printer Price: Rs 16,280. Deal Price: Rs 12,499



Canon E4570 All-in-One Colour Printer - 18% off



Canon is a cost-efficient compact wireless all-in-one printer with fax and auto duplex printing. Print yield is based on the consumption data from the succeeding ink cartridge and not the first ink cartridge. Canon Printer Price: Rs 9,625. Deal Price: Rs 7,849



Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer - 11% off



Brother printer features an adjustable, 250-sheet capacity paper tray for letter or legal size paper and a single-sheet manual feed slot for envelopes, labels, or thicker media. You can also connect locally to a single computer via its USB interface. Brother Printer Price: Rs 24,049. Deal Price: Rs 21,739



Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer - 20% off



The Epson L130 offers ultra-low printing costs and is designed to help you meet deadlines of 27 prints a minute. You’ll be done with work even before you know it and the quality of the print would definitely not go unnoticed. Epson Printer Price: Rs 17,900. Deal Price: Rs 14,290



Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 Offers On Branded Printers 






Explore more offers on branded printers here

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

