Amazon Great Indian Sale: Lowest Prices Of Year on Washing Machines From LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, And More

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Washing machines are one of the must-have home appliances that help you to save time and energy. As the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is here, get the lowest price of the year on top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. These washing machines are known for their high performance and offer the best wash quality.





Select from the wide range of top load washing machines under 20000, Fully automatic washing machines, and the best washing machines in India here. Grab the best washing machine as per the family and latest features.







Get the lowest prices of the year on top washing machine brands here. Select the best top load washing machine for your home during Amazon Sale.













LG washing machine with 7 kg capacity is quite enough for a small family with 3-5 members and it comes with 700 RPM spin speed for fast drying and several wash programs for every fabric.





It is one of the best washing machines that come with an inverter compressor that needs less maintenance. Original Price: Rs 24,990 LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,490.















This Samsung washing machine has 8 wash programs for every fabric and it is quite suitable for large families. The 700 RPM spin speed is drying faster and it saves more energy as it is a 5 star rating product.





It is loaded with a digital inverter motor that works for nearly 20 years for better performance. As the Amazon Great Indian sale is here, save 30% on this product. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 19,990 and the original price is Rs 28,500.















This Whirlpool washing machine comes with 12 wash programs and has a 6th sense smart sensor to detect any issue in it. Get 20% better cleaning with new spiro wash action.





It also works smartly in hard water conditions and saves your electricity bill as it is a 5-star rated product. Original Price: Rs 19,700 Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 14,970.















This Godrej washing machine is quite suitable for couples and small families and it has 5 wash programs. The 700 RPM spin speed offers fast drying and it is very easy to use. The I-wash technology soaks clothes and helps to remove the toughest stains.





One of the best washing machines. Save 33% during the Amazon Sale. Godrej Washing Machine Price: Rs 12,990.















This IFB washing machine comes with 8 wash programs and has a deep way wash program that helps to remove the toughest stains. The 720 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and the inbuilt sensor automatically senses the weight and adjusts accordingly.





Save 20% on this IFB washing machine during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. IFB washing machine Price: Rs 15,990.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.