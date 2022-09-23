Amazon Great Indian Sale: Grab Up To 80% off on Suitcases, Trolley Bags, and More

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 02:22 PM IST
Amazon Great Indian Sale: here is the biggest sale of the year, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale gets up to 80% off on suitcases, trolleys, wallets, duffle bags, and more. A traveler always needs the best inequality bags which are scratch and waterproof resistant. Grab the best travel accessories during the Amazon Sale 2022.
Search for the best luggage bags under 10000, spectacular trolley bags, and the Best travel suitcase in India here. Select from the top brands like American Tourister, Safari, Skybags, and more in this sale. Grab the best one and make yourself ready for the next trip.
Great Indian Festival Sale on Suitcase and Trolly Bags
It's time to save 50-80% on the suitcase and trolly bags here. Select the best one as per your usage.
Safari RAY Voyage Hard-sided Cabin Luggage
Safari has a wide range of travel bags and this one is made with polycarbonate which is available in printed design. It had the capacity to adjust 32 liters with a 2.8 kg weight.
It is completely waterproof and specially designed for leisure travel. As the Amazon Sale is here, grab 69% off this bag. Safari Suitcase Price: Rs 1,999.
American Tourister Ivy Check-in Luggage
Get 71% off on this American Tourister bag that is made with scratch and impact-resistant material during Amazon Indian Sale. It has extra packing space to accommodate your last-minute shopping.
It is available in a premium look that attracts everyone. Original Price: Rs 7,000 American Tourister Suitcase Price: Rs 2,009.
Genie Foliage Set of 2 Printed Trolley Bags
This Genie Foliage is scratch-resistant and lightweight as compared to other trolley bags. It comes with dual wheels with 360 movements and a push trolley button. One of the durable trolly bags for those who love to travel.
Grab 71% off on this suitcase during Amazon Sale Offers. Genie Foliage Suitcase Price: Rs 5,699.
American Tourister Wine RED Soft Suitcase
This trolly bag is quite spacious and stylish and has multiple front pockets. It is made with high-density polyester and has a bottom kick guard and is available in wine red color.
Get 67% off on this product during the Great Indian Sale. American Tourister Price: Rs 3,599.
Explore more Trolly, Suitcase Bags here on Amazon.
Amazon Sale Offers on Duffle Bags
Get 67% off on this Skybags Cardiff Polyester 52 cms Blue Travel Duffle.
Save 67% on Aristocrat Cadet Polyester 62 cms Blue Travel Duffle.
Grab 83% on this M MEDLER Epoch Nylon 55 liters Waterproof Trolley Duffle Bag.
Get 11% off on this American Tourister Nylon 55 cms Blue Travel Duffle.
Explore more Duffle Bags here.
Save 79% off on this Fur Jaden Anti Theft Backpack 15.6 Inch Laptop Bag with USB Charging Port.
Grab 48% off on this Lenovo Casual Laptop Backpack B210 15.6-inch.
Get 46% off on this HP Lightweight 200 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack.
Get 67% off on this TRUE HUMAN Emperor Anti-Theft backpack With a USB charging Port.
Explore more Laptop Bags here.
Great Indian Festival Sale offers on Wallets
Get 73% off on this Fur Jaden Faux Leather CardHolder Money Wallet Zipper Coin Purse.
-
Grab 27% off on this Zouk Unisex Black Plain Handcrafted Compact Pocket Wallet.
Grab 64% off on this WildHorn Detachable Credit Card Holder Men's Leather Wallet.
Explore more Wallets during the Amazon Sale here.
