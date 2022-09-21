Amazon Great Indian Sale Begins For Prime Members At Midnight 12 AM IST

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 06:41 PM IST
The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Sale is finally set to benign from today midnight for its Prime members and for everyone on September 22, 2022. You have a golden opportunity to shop for fashion, laptops, smartwatches, and home & kitchen appliances during this Amazon Deals. To help you in choosing the best deals we have shortlisted some of them that you can check out and save items to your wishlist. As soon as the Amazon Sale goes live you can place an order and save huge on your purchase
Amazon Great Indian Sale:
Up to 70% off on men's footwear
Woodland Men's Leather Casual Shoes - 51% Off (Price: Rs 1,761)
Red Tape Men's Rff0094a Slide Sandal - 71% Off (Price: Rs 575)
Reebok Men's Zprint Run Running Shoes - 63% Off (Price: Rs 1,099)
Up to 75% off on men’s jeans
Lee Men's Slim Fit Spandex, Cotton Jeans- 60% Off (Price: Rs 1440)
Up to 70% off on handbags
Up to 70% off on kid’s fashion
Grab Up To 70% Off On Home & Kitchen
Butterfly Smart Stainless Steel 2 Burner Gas Stove - 55% Off (Price: Rs 1298)
Grab Up To 50% Off On Electronics
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar - 26% Off (Price: Rs 17,700)
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Check out the blockbuster deals
Fire-Boltt Dynamite Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
This smartwatch from Fire Boltt can be your great partner while doing the workout. You can now pick up and receive calls easily and check all your notifications from your wrist. Fire Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 2499.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 37.08 cm
The ultra-wide front camera in this Samsung Tab helps in making video calls with clarity. This stylish Tablet comes with 4GB RAM. You can work and play smoothly in this tab. Samsung Tablet Price: Rs 95,999.
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater
To get instant warm water purchase this Bajaj Water Heater. Designed with a sharp and sleek finish to enhance your bathroom. This water heater has a shock-resistant outer body. Bajaj Water Heater Price: Rs 2500.
Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.