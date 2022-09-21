Amazon Great Indian Sale Begins For Prime Members At Midnight 12 AM IST

Time to make your festive season an unforgettable one with Amazon Great Indian Sale. The Amazon Sale will start today for Prime Members at 12 AM. Time to refresh your wardrobe, decorate your home & kitchen, and upgrade your laptops and smartwatches during this Amazon deals today. Hurry and do not miss out on these amazing Amazon offers.

By Sneha Singh
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 06:41 PM IST
Amazon Great Indian Sale | Image Source: Amazon

The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Sale is finally set to benign from today midnight for its Prime members and for everyone on September 22, 2022. You have a golden opportunity to shop for fashion, laptops, smartwatches, and home & kitchen appliances during this Amazon Deals.  To help you in choosing the best deals we have shortlisted some of them that you can check out and save items to your wishlist. As soon as the Amazon Sale goes live you can place an order and save huge on your purchase


Amazon Great Indian Sale:


Up to 70% off on men's footwear



Up to 75% off on men’s jeans




Up to 70% off on handbags




Up to 70% off on kid’s fashion




Grab Up To 70% Off On Home & Kitchen




Grab Up To 50% Off On Electronics



Amazon Great Indian Sale: Check out the blockbuster deals 


Fire-Boltt Dynamite Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

 

SALE


This smartwatch from Fire Boltt can be your great partner while doing the workout. You can now pick up and receive calls easily and check all your notifications from your wrist. Fire Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 2499.


Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 37.08 cm


SALE


The ultra-wide front camera in this Samsung Tab helps in making video calls with clarity. This stylish Tablet comes with 4GB RAM. You can work and play smoothly in this tab. Samsung Tablet Price: Rs 95,999.


Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater


SALE


To get instant warm water purchase this Bajaj Water Heater. Designed with a sharp and sleek finish to enhance your bathroom. This water heater has a shock-resistant outer body. Bajaj Water Heater Price: Rs 2500.


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

