Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 On Laptops With Windows 11: Save Upto 50% On HP, Lenovo, ASUS, And More

This Diwali 2022 if you are planning to purchase the best quality laptop with windows 11 to give wings to your work then you have landed on the exact page. Here you will get premier options of laptops that are available at huge discounts.





Yes, you heard right! India’s much-awaited season sale Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 is giving you eye-catchy Amazon Deals on laptops with Windows 11. It's just a lot better than Windows 8. Windows 11 comes in beautiful & consistent new design and great window layout options. This version has enhanced multi-monitor functionality and planned support for Android apps. So, without any doubt, you can consider these amazing laptops.





Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 On Laptops With Windows 11: Top Picks

Below we have picked a few best laptops with a sleeky and stylish design that gives you high performance.





HP Laptops have pre-loaded Windows 11 home 64 single languages, Microsoft Office 2019 & Office 365, and Mcafee live safe. This stylish laptop is having a powerful processor and graphics that save your time and give you a shameless experience. HP Laptop Price: Rs 47,142. Deal Price: Rs 37,900.





ASUS VivoBook 14 has a dual-storage design to give you the benefits of superfast data performance and a large storage capacity. With Up to an 11th Gen Intel processor, this laptop helps you get things done swiftly and efficiently. Its NanoEdge display boasts a matte anti-glare coating for a truly engaging experience. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 63,990. Deal Price: Rs 46,190.





Lenovo’s Windows 11 has easy-to-use tools that can help you optimize your screen space and maximize your productivity. With Alexa on your PC, you can simplify your life and use your voice to get more done and you can also extend your convenience with rapid charge technology for an additional 2 hours of usage with a 15-minute charge. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 68,490. Deal Price: Rs 43,990.





Mi laptop is crafted with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and sandblasted with a ﬁne ceramic coating. it gives you an easy-on facility with unlocking in less than 2 seconds with the Fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button. You can enjoy detailed and sharp visuals with 2 times as many pixels as a Full HD display. Mi Notebook Pro Laptop Price: Rs 71,999. Deal Price: Rs 57,500.





Dell laptops feature an Intel Athlon Silver 3050U processor with 256GB HDD storage for more responsive and quieter performance. Dell comfort views low blue light solutions help reduce harmful blue light emissions and optimize eye comfort over extended viewing. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 46,236. Deal Price: Rs 30,990.





Explore more offers on branded laptops here:

