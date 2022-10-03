Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 on Best Refrigerators From LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, And More

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022: A refrigerator is a must-have appliance for every home and now they are available in different sizes and features. The modern age fridge takes less energy and offers optimum cooling with less noise. If you are planning to buy one, grab it during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022. Choose from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more





Get familiar with the Best refrigerators in India, 5 Star Single door refrigerators, best multi door refrigerators in India, and more. Select from the top picks that we have shared. Happy shopping.







Amazon Sale Offers On Best Refrigerators in India

Get familiar with the top-notch refrigerators that are available here during the sale. Grab the best one for your family.











Grab 11% off on this Whirlpool refrigerator with a single door. It comes with 9 hours of cooling retention and an easy defrosting system. It is quite suitable for couples and small families and has larger space for veggies and fruits.





This Whirlpool refrigerator is known for its better cooling efficiency with insulated capillary technology. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 13,690.











Get 22% off on this Samsung double door refrigerator that comes with auto defrost and it is suited for small to medium-sized families. The digital inverter compressor adjusts the speed in response to cooling demand and quieter operation.





It comes with tough spill proof toughened glass and is one of the best refrigerators that you grab during the Amazon Sale. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,990.













Save 37% on this LG refrigerator that comes with 437 L of capacity which is good for medium to large-sized families. It comes with a smart inverter compressor with less noise and is more durable. It is loaded with features like Door cooling, smart diagnosis, smart connect, and more.





A large basket with 301 L allows you to store more veggies and fruit. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 41,290.











Grab 34% off on this Godrej single door refrigerator with the largest vegetable tray in this segment. It comes with a wired shelf that is suitable for large vessels and bowls. One of the best refrigerators for small families comes at an affordable price. Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 11,490.











This Whirlpool refrigerator comes with Zeolite technology that prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables and makes them fresher for a longer time. It prevents 99 percent of bacterial growth and has a unique and separate storage zone created for fruits and prevents odor mixing with edibles. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 26,390.





Explore more about Best Refrigerators here.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.