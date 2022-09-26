Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022: Get Upto 65% Off On 65-Inch Smart LED TVs

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 are here to downpour their eye-catchy deals on 65-inch smart TVs. Amazon Sale offers you to save upto 65% on Redmi, Samsung, LG, and many more smart TVs to enhance your entertainment experience. Grab these deals now!

Amazon Great Indian Sale is the much-awaited sale of the year, where you can opt for huge discounts on various ranges of products like Monitors, Laptops, Speakers, Tablets, and many more. During this feast, if want to boost up your home entertainment and planning to purchase the best smart TV then 65-Inch can be the best fit for you. Amazon Sale offers you attractive Amazon Deals on 65-inch smart TVs from brands like Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, and more to fulfill your all smart TV needs. 



Moreover, these smart TVs access many channels that offer you TV programs, movies, and music without the need to connect a TV antenna or subscribe to a cable/satellite service. 


Amazon Deal Today: Big Budget Sale

Here we have picked some finest 65-inch smart TVs with Amazon offers, where you can save upto 65% on Redmi, OnePlus, LG, and many more. 



Redmi 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV - 23% off



Redmi has impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience. 15W X 2 Speakers to provide you with a stereo experience for a powerful audio experience at home. Redmi 65-Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 74,999. Deal Price: Rs 57,999


OnePlus 65 inches U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV - 14% off




OnePlus smart TV features  Android 10, hands-free voice control with speak now, Google Assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, oxygen play 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, game mode, and many more. OnePlus 65-Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 69,999. Deal Price: Rs 60,000



Samsung 65 inches Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 31% off



Samsung’s powerful 4K upscaling ensures you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love. Enjoy every possibility of what you can do. Easily access your PC, Laptop, and mobile seamlessly on your TV. Samsung 65-Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 1,25,900. Deal Price: Rs 87,480


LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 40% off



LG smart TV has features like built-in Google Assistant & Alexa, Apple airplay 2 & home kit, game optimizer & dashboard, α5 Gen5 AI processor 4K, unlimited and OTT App support like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, SonyLIV, Discovery+, and Zee5. LG  65-Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 1,29,990. Deal Price: Rs 77,990



Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

