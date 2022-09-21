Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 Deals On Laptops: Up To 40% Off On Bestselling Products From HP, Dell, Lenovo, Etc

Yes, the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 for prime members is here. The much-talked about Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is all set to start for prime members and for everyone else, these Amazon deals will go live on September 23, 2022. Check out some of the finest laptops from Dell, Hp, ASUS, etc available for up to 40% discounts during this Amazon sale.

By Shashvat Vats
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 04:11 PM IST
Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 | Image Source: Amazon

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 is here and a lot of deals on various items have gone live. Amongst these Amazon deals, take a look at top laptops that are available for up to 40% off during this event. These laptops available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale are offered by prestigious brands like Dell, HP, ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, and many more. Also, you can choose laptops of different price ranges and of different features during this Amazon Great Indian Sale. From Apple Macbook Air to Honor MagicBook 14, from Samsung Galaxy Book to HP Pavillion, From Lenovo Ideapad to Mi Notebook, you will get a plethora of options floating during this Amazon sale. 


This Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 also provides a different GamerZone store and a wide range of gaming laptops that you can get on fine deals. So, let’s check out some of the high-performance laptops from known brands and see what fits our budget and preferences:


Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022: Deals On HP Laptops



Explore more HP laptops here.


Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals On Dell Laptops




Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Deals On Lenovo Laptops




Amazon Deals On Bestselling Laptops


ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6-inch 10th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop - 28% Off


Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022


Purchase this awesome ASUS Vivobook 15 that has an impressive 16 GB RAM and is preloaded with Windows 11 Home. The offered thin and light laptop comes with a 15.6 inch screen and is known for its anti-glare display. ASUS Vivobook Price: Rs 57,990.


Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop - 40% Off


Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022


Explore this amazing gaming laptop from Acer that comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H processor. Versed with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, this gaming laptop has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage capacity. Acer Nitro Price: Rs 59,990.


HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Laptop - 17% Off


Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022


Don’t miss this stupendous HP laptop that comes in Mica silver color and has a RAM of 8 GB. The offered laptop has a screen size of 16.1 inches and has a Windows 10 OS. Versed with an AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphic coprocessor, this laptop is known for its stunning visuals and exquisite design. HP Laptop Price: Rs 58,990.


Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420 Laptop - 29% Off

 

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022


Dell comes up with this Inspiron 7420 laptop that comes in a platinum silver design. Versed with i3 processor, this Dell laptop comes with a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader. Moreover, this Dell laptop comes with 1 HDMI port, 1 USB port (type A), and 2 Type C USB ports. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 51,990.


Explore more deals on bestselling laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale here.


