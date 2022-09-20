Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 Begins Soon: Find The Best Deals On LED TVs, Smart TVs, and 4K TVs Here

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is starting on September 22, 2022, for prime members, and on September 23, 2022, for everyone. This Amazon Sale brings an excellent opportunity for you to get that new television set for your home at curtailed prices. You can find the best TVs for discounts reaching up to 50%. These smart TVs, LED TVs, and 4K TVs are available in different price ranges like TV under 10000, TV between 10000- 15000, TV between 15000 - 25000, and so on.





In addition to this, the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Sale offers excellent deals on televisions from known brands like Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, LG, and many more. Let’s take a look at some of the finest deals on TVs during this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022:







Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022: Top Deals On TVs











Purchase this 32 inch TV from Mi that comes in black color and is able to provide 720p video resolution. The offered Mi TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and has a 178-degrees wide viewing angle. Along with this, the offered 32 inch smart TV comes with a quad-core cortex A35 processor and has an in-built Chromecast. Mi Smart LED TV Price: Rs 13,999.









Check out this 32 inch smart TV from OnePlus that is known to support various internet services such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and many more. Available with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, this OnePlus TV is known for its aesthetic LED panel, noise reduction feature, and color space mapping. OnePlus Smart LED TV Price: Rs 14,999.













Don’t miss this 32 inch HD LED TV from Kodak that is appreciated for its A+ grade display panel and superior sleek design. The offered Kodak TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. With a refresh rate of 60 Hz and in-built voice search capabilities, this 32 inch LED TV is available in the 73.5 x 11 x 44 cm dimension and weighs around 5.8 kgs. Kodak Smart LED TV Price: Rs 8,999.













LG, being an eminent brand, offers this spectacular LED TV that is available with a screen size of 32 inches and has a flat-display design. Versed with a quad-core processor, this 32 inch LED TV is available in the ‎8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 cm dimension and weighs around 5.1 kgs. Appreciated for its sophisticated design this smart LED TV allows you to surf the internet and watch TV simultaneously. LG Smart LED TV Price: Rs 15,490.













Get this awesome 50 inch TV from OnePlus that easily allows you to enjoy various OTT platforms like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, etc. The offered Android TV comes with a smart manager that provides various improvisations to increase the longevity of your television set. OnePlus Smart LED TV Price: Rs 32,999.













Buy this amazing 32 inch LED TV from Redmi that has an internal 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage memory. The offered 32 inch smart TV comes with an A+ grade display panel and is known for its vivid picture engine. In addition to this, the offered LED TV has a dynamic backlight and is known for its high performance and durability. Redmi Smart LED TV Price: Rs 13,999.













Explore this 32 inch LED TV from Croma that comes in black color and is available with 2 HDMI ports. The offered Croma LED TV is available with an A+ grade display panel and is available with an A+ grade panel. Appreciated for its noise reduction and color temperature, the offered HD TV is available in the 73 x 20.3 x 47 cm dimension and weighs around 4.5 kgs. Croma Smart LED TV Price: Rs 8,190.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.