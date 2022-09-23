Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up To 60% Off On Baby Essentials

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here to give you the best offers on baby care products. We have listed some of the great Amazon Deals that you can check out.

By Sneha Singh
Fri, 23 Sep 2022 04:01 PM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up To 60% Off On Baby Essentials
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale | Image Source: Unsplaash

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has begun with some blockbuster deals on baby care products like strollers, cribs, walkers, car seat cum carry cots, etc. Amazon Sale is offering 60% off so that you can shop for all the essential products for kids at a reasonable price. 

There are many products included for baby care. To help you in selecting the products during this Great Indian Festival Sale we have shortlisted some of them that you check out.


Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale On Baby Care Essentials


You can find these discounts on some of the best brands and can also avail 10% instant discount using an SBI debit card


LuvLap Sunshine Baby Stroller

 

amazon sale


Going out with your infant has become easier with the help of this stroller from LuvLap. You do not have to carry your kid in your arms. With these strollers, you can move freely and they are safe too. To ensure comfort it has 3 position Seat recline so that baby can sit, relax or sleep inside the stroller. LuvLap Stroller Price: Rs 4199.


Mee Mee Rocking Baby Cot with Swinging Baby Cradle


amazon sale


Purchase this Mee Mee Cradle for a pleasant and safe sleeping experience for your kid. It comes with a mosquito net and a spacious basket to put all the baby care essentials. Mee Mee Cradle Price: Rs 12,749.


Baybee Automatic Electric Baby Swing Cradle

 

amazon sale


This comfortable and stylish automatic swing cradle from Baybee can make your baby take a nap easily. You can operate swing speed, sounds, and timer with an easy-to-use digital touch display or with the included remote control. It comes with Bluetooth so that your baby can listen to songs. Baybee Electric Swing Price: Rs 6695.


R for Rabbit Convertible Baby Car Seat

 

amazon sale


To ensure safety while traveling in the car this car seat from Rabbit can be very useful. It comes with 5 point safety harness along with a removable and washable cover. Rabbit Baby Car Seat Price: Rs 6199.




Amazon Great Indian Sale Up To 50% Off On Strollers 




Great Indian Sale Up To 35% Off On Carry Cots



Amazon Sale Offers  Up To 40% Off On Cribs 




Amazon Deals Up To 50% Off On Walkers




Amazon Deal Today Up To 70% Off On Wet Wipes




Amazon Sale Up To 50% Off On Diapers




Amazon Offers Up To 70% Off On Baby Bed




Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.