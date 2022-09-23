Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up To 60% Off On Baby Essentials

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has begun with some blockbuster deals on baby care products like strollers, cribs, walkers, car seat cum carry cots, etc. Amazon Sale is offering 60% off so that you can shop for all the essential products for kids at a reasonable price.

There are many products included for baby care. To help you in selecting the products during this Great Indian Festival Sale we have shortlisted some of them that you check out.





Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale On Baby Care Essentials





You can find these discounts on some of the best brands and can also avail 10% instant discount using an SBI debit card









Going out with your infant has become easier with the help of this stroller from LuvLap. You do not have to carry your kid in your arms. With these strollers, you can move freely and they are safe too. To ensure comfort it has 3 position Seat recline so that baby can sit, relax or sleep inside the stroller. LuvLap Stroller Price: Rs 4199.













Purchase this Mee Mee Cradle for a pleasant and safe sleeping experience for your kid. It comes with a mosquito net and a spacious basket to put all the baby care essentials. Mee Mee Cradle Price: Rs 12,749.









This comfortable and stylish automatic swing cradle from Baybee can make your baby take a nap easily. You can operate swing speed, sounds, and timer with an easy-to-use digital touch display or with the included remote control. It comes with Bluetooth so that your baby can listen to songs. Baybee Electric Swing Price: Rs 6695.









To ensure safety while traveling in the car this car seat from Rabbit can be very useful. It comes with 5 point safety harness along with a removable and washable cover. Rabbit Baby Car Seat Price: Rs 6199.









Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.