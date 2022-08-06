Amazon Sale Offers Up To 45% Off On Tablets From Samsung, Lenovo, Apple, And Many More

Amazon Sale Offers: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is back and this time with more offers and discounts. The sale covers products under all categories. Additionally, you can benefit from exchange promotions, simple EMI choices, bank discounts, and more. If you are looking to purchase tablets then this Amazon sale can give you a good chance to get them at the best price.

These tablets are great for e-readers, handy for meetings and presentations, and can be connected anywhere easily. You can grab the best tablet deals on your purchase during this Amazon freedom sale.





Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best deals on tablets that Amazon Sale Offers





Samsung Galaxy Tab A7









Tablets, like smartphones, are portable and, unlike computers, can be taken with you without requiring an additional suitcase. This Amazon Sale Offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab, which comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB Internal Memory. For better clarity, the screen resolution comes in 1340 X 800. You can click clear pictures, and enjoy movies and games with the widescreen feature. Original Price: Rs 14,500. Deal Price: Rs 10,499





Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus

This handy Tab from Lenovo gives a great visual experience. To make the screen easier on your eyes, Tab filters off the damaging blue light rays that are released from it. The rear 8 MP autofocus camera vividly and accurately records every moment to produce spectacular, true-to-life images. You can stay entertained for hours because of the powerful 5000 mAh battery, which provides up to 9 hours of backup. Original Price: Rs 35,000. Deal Price: Rs 16,999





Apple iPad Pro 2021





The top-notch brand in electronics, Apple comes with a stunning design. This iPad Pro 2021 gives amazing graphics and high speed. The 3rd generation iPad comes with two display sizes and a 12MP Wide camera. For security purposes, this also has face look features. The thunderbolt port connects to fast external storage, displays, and docks. Original Price: Rs 71,900. Deal Price: Rs 67,390.





Realme Pad 4 GB RAM

This tablet from Realme has a storage capacity of 64 GB to save all the data and pictures. The 10.4 inches screen size gives you a wide viewing angle. The Amazon Sale Offer gives you a great opportunity to save huge in this tab ideal for entertainment, gaming, and voice call. Original Price: Rs 29,999. Deal Price: Rs 17,800

Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.