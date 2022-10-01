Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers Deals On 14 Inch Laptops Under 50000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is offering you an outlandish deal on 14-inch laptops from well-known brands. So, now it's time to replace your old PC or laptop with these latest laptops, specialty in these laptops includes lightweight and lower energy consumption. Also, they are less noisy and easy to handle.





Well, if you are an SBI card holder then be happy because Amazon Sale is giving an additional 10% discount on laptops, so can save upto 50%. Moreover, if you are looking to purchase some more expensive gadgets then it's the right time when you can get an eye-catchy discount on Monitors, Webcams, Headsets, and many more.





Amazon Sale Offers: Best Budget Deals

Here we have a few finest 14-inch laptops from Amazon Deals offers to make your purchasing easier. These offers are available on brands like HP, ASUS, Mi, Lenovo, and Dell laptops. Take a look!









HP is one the known brand for laptops, they present you a high-quality laptop. HP 14s has 14" diagonal, FHD, micro-edge, anti-glare, 250 nits, 141 PPI, 45%NTSC, and Intel UHD Graphics. Alexa is built-in, just ask Alexa to check your calendar, create to-do lists, play music, set reminders, get the latest news, and control a smart home. HP Laptop Price: Rs 47,206. Deal Price: Rs 35,990.





ASUS VivoBook 14 has a dual-storage design to give you the benefits of superfast data performance and a large storage capacity. With Up to an 11th Gen Intel processor, this laptop helps you get things done swiftly and efficiently. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 63,990. Deal Price: Rs 46,190.





Mi laptop gives you an easy-on facility with unlocking in less than 2 seconds with the Fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button. You can enjoy detailed and sharp visuals with 2 times as many pixels as a Full HD display. Mi Notebook Pro Laptop Price: Rs 74,999. Deal Price: Rs 56,990.





Ideapad Slim 3 is crafted to meet the needs of a WFH and LFH era. The 720p HD camera, privacy shutter, and Dolby Audio ensure your video calls are crystal clear and the audio is always sharp. It comes with an option of NVIDIA MX-450graphics that are sure to do some serious damage on the latest gaming titles. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 65,000. Deal Price: Rs 44,100.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.