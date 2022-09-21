Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab Up To 50% off on Top Brand Refrigerators Like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and More

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 06:40 PM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Take a look at the Kick starter sale on Refrigerators and save up to 50% off on top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. Bags these single door, double door, and multi door refrigerators during Amazon Sale.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Refrigerators are one of the must-have home appliances and as the Amazon Great Indian Sale is coming, you have the chance to grab up to 50% off on them. It is one of the biggest sales of the year, selected from the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more.
Get familiar with refrigerators under 10000, double door fridges, and 5 star refrigerators here. Let’s check out the best deals during the Amazon sale of this Amazon sale and save more during this festive season.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers on Refrigerators
As the Amazon deals for Great Indian Festival are about to go live, check out some of the finest refrigerators that are available with great offers.
LG 190 L Single Door Refrigerator - 33% off
This LG refrigerator is quite suitable for couples and bachelors, it is loaded with a smart inverter compressor for unmatched cooling, great savings, and super silent operation without stabilizers.
This single door refrigerator is a 5-star rating product that offers energy savings and is more durable. Original Price: 23,899 LG Refrigerator Deal Price: Rs 15,990.
Samsung 253 L Double Door Refrigerator - 25% off
Samsung refrigerator is loaded with 253 L capacity which is good for couples and families with 4-5 members. It comes with auto defrost and a digital inverter compressor for greater energy efficiency, less noise, and long-lasting performance.
Enjoy all-around cooling with spill-proof shelves and stabilizer-free operations. Original Price: Rs 31,990 Samsung Refrigerator Deal Price: Rs 23,990.
LG 260L Double Door Refrigerator - 39% off
This LG refrigerator comes with a door cooling + feature to enhance the cooling of the door area and it is loaded with a smart inverter compressor for longer freshness retention with less noise.
The jet technology gives you ice in 90 minutes. Original Price: Rs 40,399 LG Refrigerator Deal Price: Rs 24,490.
Samsung 198 L Single Door Refrigerator - 18% off
This direct cool Samsung refrigerator is suitable for families with 2-4 members and the anti-bacterial gasket helps to prevent the build-up of fungi and bacteria. The digital inverter compressor adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand.
It is completely safe from voltage fluctuations. Original Price: Rs 19,990 Samsung Refrigerator Deal Price: Rs 16,490.
Godrej 185 L Single Door Refrigerator - 15% off
This Godrej refrigerator comes with an advanced digital inverter compressor that also runs on a home inverter and takes less energy as compared to a regular one. The insulation under the chiller tray ensures no water droplets.
Buy this tallest refrigerator with 1250 mm in height. Original Price: Rs 16,490 Godrej Refrigerator Deal Price: Rs 13,990.
Samsung 192 L Single Door Refrigerator
This direct cool Samsung refrigerator offers economical cooling without fluctuations which is suitable for 2-4 members of a family. It has tested toughened glass shelves that hold weight up to 175 kg.
Get this Samsung refrigerator during the sale with 7% off. Original Price: Rs 14,990 Samsung Refrigerator Deal Price: Rs 13,890.
Samsung Refrigerators
Get 18% off on Samsung 198 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator.
Grab 25% off on Samsung 253 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator.
Save 20% on Samsung 230 L 3 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator.
Grab 20% off on Samsung 345 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator.
LG Refrigerators
Get 33% off on LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator.
Grab 39% off on LG 260 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator.
Save 43% on LG 594 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator .
Grab 14% off on LG 235 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator.
Godrej Refrigerators
Get 22% off on Godrej 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator.
Grab 15% off on Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator.
Save 13% on Godrej 236 L 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator.
Get 35% off on Godrej 200 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator.
Whirlpool Refrigerators
Get 17% off Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator.
Save 8% on Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator.
Grab 20% off on Whirlpool 190 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator.
Get 25% off on Whirlpool 340 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator.
