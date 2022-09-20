Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins On September 23: Get Up To 50% Off On Refrigerators From Samsung, LG, Etc

The e-commerce biggy, Amazon, has finally announced the date of its biggest sale of the season. Yes, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is starting on September 23, 2022, for non-prime members, and on September 22, 2022, a day earlier for Prime members. This Amazon sale is offering amazing discounts on refrigerators from reputed brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Hisense, Godrej, and many more.





Along with this, you can also explore refrigerators under 15000, refrigerators from 150000 to 20000, refrigerators under 40000, and so on. So, if you’re seeking a top-notch refrigerator for your home, check these amazing options on Amazon Great Indian Sale and pick one that’s best suited for you:





Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale On Refrigerators: Up To 50% Off







Since this Amazon sale will be live from September 23, 2022, you can pre-book your favorite pick and avoid the hassle or availability issue during peak time. Take a look at some of the finest purchase options available online in India:





Kickstarter Deals On Refrigerators: Offers That Are Live Now













Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale - Pre-Booking On Refrigerators





These are the deals on refrigerators that will go live on September 23, 2022, but you can still pre-book these products before everyone else on the same discounts. Check them out:













Purchase this 4 star refrigerator from Samsung which is known for its swift and cost-effective cooling. The offered single door refrigerator comes with spill-proof toughened glass shelves and is available with a base stand drawer. Along with this, the offered Samsung refrigerator is versed with a digital inverter compressor and is perfect for families with 2 to 3 members. Prebook refrigerator price: Rs 16,490.













Get this amazing single door refrigerator from Whirlpool that is known for its stabilizer-free operation, easy defrosting, quick chill zone, huge vegetable crisper, insulated capillary technology, and an anti-bacterial gasket. This Whirlpool refrigerator is known to provide up to 9 hours of cooling retention. Prebook refrigerator price: Rs 13,500.













Check out this splendid-looking mini refrigerator from Haier that has an energy rating of 2 stars and is available in black color. Available in a capacity of 53 liters, this single-door mini refrigerator has an annual energy consumption of 179b KwH. Prebook refrigerator price: Rs 9,950.













LG, being a prominent brand, offers this impeccable single door refrigerator that is known for its high performance and low energy consumption. With an energy rating of 4 stars, this LG refrigerator is perfect for bachelors or families with 2 to 3 members. Prebook refrigerator price: Rs 15,990.













Samsung offers you this superb single-door refrigerator in grey silver color that is affordable in nature. Available with a capacity of 192 liters, this Samsung refrigerator comes with a freezer-on-top configuration. Prebook refrigerator price: Rs 13,890.













Another amazing purchase option during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is this multi-door refrigerator from Whirlpool. The offered refrigerator comes with a capacity of 240 liters and is known for its stabilizer-free operation and door lock function. Prebook refrigerator price: Rs 25,490.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.