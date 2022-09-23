Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins: Get Up To 85% Off On Shoe Cabinets Cello, DeckUp, Home Center, Etc

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is Live now and you don’t want to miss the amazing offers floating on shoe cabinets. This Amazon Great Indian Sale brings you some spectacular and robust shoe cabinets from top brands like Cello, Home Center, DeckUp, and many more for up to 80% Off. Made using premium-grade wood and available in varied designs, these shoe cabinets are known for their sturdiness, spacious nature, and reliable performance.





So, if you’re seeking the best shoe cabinets, start by exploring the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and get the best Amazon deals now:









Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Picks On Best Shoe Cabinets







Organizing shoes in a house is everyone’s concern and so this Amazon sale brings you the list of best shoe racks available online in India:

















Available in sandy brown color and dark brown design, this shoe cabinet from Nilkamal will surely satiate your home organizing chores. Designed using top-notch polypropylene, this shoe rack comes in a compact size and is extremely simple to install. Shoe cabinet price: Rs 4,179.













Explore this 2-door stylish and sturdy shoe rack from DeckUp that comes in a walnut color and in a matte finish. The offered shoe rack is made using top-notch European standard E2 engineered wood and is available in a contemporary style. DeckUp shoe rack price: Rs 3,999.

















Cello, being a prominent brand, offers this exquisite shoe rack that comes with a lock. Designed using premium quality plastic, this shoe rack is simple to assemble and is available with multiple air vents & adjustable shelves. Available in brown color, this shoe rack comes in the 59.3 x 37 x 122.5 cm dimension. Cello shoe rack price: Rs 4,299.













Purchase this stupendous shoe rack that comes in white color and is made using top-quality plastic. The offered shoe rack comes with an anti-rust iron frame and has a load-bearing capacity of 10lbs. Moreover, this shoe rack has dust-proof PP plastic doors and is available in the 10 x 5 x 2 cm dimension. Aysis shoe rack price: Rs 2,467.

















Try this aesthetically pleasing wooden shoe rack from Amazon Brand - Solimo that comes with 3 doors and is manufactured using premium quality engineered wood. Available with a hinged door, this shoe rack comes with imperial teak and is applauded for its contemporary looks. Shoe rack price: Rs 5,699.













Check out this compact yet robust shoe rack from Cello that comes in an ice-brown color. The offered shoe rack is made using high-quality plastic and is available in the 59.3 x 37 x 63.6 cm dimension. Moreover, this shoe rack has air vents and no sharp corners, making it extremely safe for people who have kids at home. Cello shoe rack price: Rs 2,149.









Get this trendy and strong shoe rack organizer from AYSIS that comes in a folding design and is available in black color. The offered DIY shoe rack is made using top-notch plastic and is made using high-quality ABS connector. With strong storage capacity, this shoe rack is a must-have item for all families. Shoe rack price: Rs 2,047.













Another epic choice from DeckUp that will offer your home a modern look. This shoe rack comes in a soothing oak & white color. Available in the 114 x 34 x 68 cm dimension, this shoe rack comes in a contemporary design and is appreciated for its durability, high strength, and reliability, DeckUp shoe rack price: Rs 5,999.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.