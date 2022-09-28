Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: 5 Gadgets That You Can Buy Under 3000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is here to offer you some heavy discounts on gadgets. You can get a variety of options even on a limited budget. Amazon Sale brings you a wide range of electronics like automatic water dispensers, smart cameras, speakers, Bluetooth speakers, and many more. In addition to amazing offers, you can also avail 10% instant discount on SBI Debit Cards.





So even if you are tight on budget you can still get gadgets with good features and the best brands.





Read More: Amazon Sale Offers On Tablets





Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale On Gadgets





We have listed some of the best deals that you can check out during the Amazon Offers. Check out the top choices of gadgets under 3000:









Buy Now





This water dispenser from Hoteon comes in handy and you can drink clean water by just touching the switch. The pump will dispense 600ml of water with one press and it will stop automatically. With the help of a rechargeable battery, you can get 20 liters of water. Get the best deal on this water dispenser during the Amazon Sale Today Offers. Hoteon Water Dispenser Price: Rs 1079.



Read More: Amazon Deal Today On Cots: Save Up To 45% From LuvLap, Mee Mee, And More









Buy Now





The Single Band Wifi Router from Mi delivers 300Mbps speed so that you can watch videos easily. You can connect 2-4 devices at a time. It is compatible with laptops, computers, tablets, Smart televisions, and smartphones. The 4 antenna gives better speed and performance. Mi Router Price: Rs 899.





Read More: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 On Large Appliances









Buy Now





The stylish finger-touch wireless Bluetooth speaker from Gadet Appliances also acts as a lamp that has 7 colors. This musical flower pot is single, elegant, and stylish. You can also use this as a night lamp. The Bluetooth speaker is splashproof and can be watered from up above. Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs 939.





Buy Now





Zebronics Smart Camera comes with advanced motion detection supporting both iOS and Android. You can easily access the camera from anywhere and everywhere. This can be a good pick during the Amazon Sale offers. Zebronics Smart Cam Price: Rs 1399.





Buy Now





The Smart Plug from Wipro is suitable for controlling appliances like televisions, electric kettles, wifi routers, and other small appliances via Wipro Smart App. You can set schedules to turn off and on appliances. You can also monitor the energy consumption of your Electrical appliances. Wipro Smart Plug Price: Rs 1739.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.