Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Up To 70% Off On Large Appliances Like Refrigerators, Microwaves, And More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is an excellent time to get exclusive deals on large appliances. So if you are waiting for a long time to purchase new refrigerators, microwaves, or washing machines then do it during this Amazon Sale as you can save huge on your purchase. You can get these appliances from top-notch brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, IFB, and more. If you wish to enhance your house with new appliances during this festive season you can check out these products as they are now available at massive discounts.





Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 On Large Appliances





Revamp your old appliances to new ones during this Amazon Sale. To help you out we have listed some of the top choices:









If you are looking for a convection microwave oven for a large family then this one from Samsung can be the right choice for you. This versatile microwave oven can perform many tasks like baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. The touch keypad makes it simple to use and clean. Samsung Microwave Oven Price: Rs 11,590.





This Whirlpool Multi Double Door Refrigerator gives better cooling with better airflow in the fridge and freezer. It keeps fruits and vegetables fresh. The air booster controls the circulation of cold air so that every compartment received uniform cooling. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,490.









To make your dishwashing process easier and more hygienic get this amazing dishwasher from Bosch. This comes with 13 place setting features to fit all types of utensils. The perfect option for cleaning greasy Indian dishes and oily masala stains. You can also save water while washing dishes. Bosch Dishwasher Price: Rs 41,480.









This fully automatic top-loaded washing machine from LG cleans clothes quickly and perfectly removing even the toughest stains. The 700 RPM higher spin speeds help in faster drying of clothes. The tub clean thoroughly sterilizes both, the inner and outer tub. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,900.









For a bachelor or small family, this solo microwave oven from Panasonic can be the right choice as it comes with a 20L capacity. The compact design does not take up much space in your kitchen. You can easily operate it with touch keypads that are also easy to clean. Panasonic Microwave Price: Rs 5690.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.