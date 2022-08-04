Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Up To 70% Off On Beauty Products From Maybelline, Himalaya, Nautica, Etc

What is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 Date?





Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022 is from 6th August to 10th August 2022.

To celebrate the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022 even better Amazon is back with its sale where you can get the best deals and avail of bank card offers on your order. These offers are available in all categories like electronics, beauty, fashion, baby products, and lots more. For beauty, there are great deals on categories like- makeup, skincare, hair care, men grooming, and lots more.

If you missed Amazon's previous sale, you can still get the product through this sale. Raksha Bandhan is also approaching, and Amazon's latest sale event will begin this week, allowing customers to purchase gifts at reduced prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022: Deals on beauty products

Maybelline New York The Blushed Eyeshadow Palette Shimmery Finish

This gorgeous shimmery eyeshadow palette from Maybelline can make your eyes more attractive. Maybelline Blushed eyeshadow palette's soft tones are highly blendable and have an amazing texture that is universally flattering and looks natural on all skin types. Original Price- Rs 999. Deal Price: Rs 583.

Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash





This face wash from Himalaya is best for all skin types. To give clear and glowing skin it eliminates pimples and acne from your skin. Original Price- Rs 350. Deal Price: Rs 274.









Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette For Men









This men’s perfume from Nautica’s fragrance is anchored by a rich fusion of dewy moss and refined woody amber. Original Price- Rs 3200.Deal Price: Rs 2240

Here are a few best deals to check out:

Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.