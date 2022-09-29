Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Offers Up To 40% Off On Best Desktops From Lenovo, HP And ASUS

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Want to save big on the best desktops? The ongoing Amazon Sale gives you a chance to save up to 40% while shopping. Whether you want for professional needs or for your kid these all-in-one desktops take up less space in your room and offer more screen space. You can get them from the best brands like Lenovo, HP, and ASUS. They are user-friendly, easy to use, and have free cables making your room look neat and clean.





Purchase these slimmer designs of laptops with the best Amazon Sale offers. They give you better performance just like a laptop or normal computer. You can buy them for your office or home.





Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 On Desktops





We have listed some of the best Amazon offers on desktops that you can check while purchasing





This HP desktop comes in a sleek and stylish design and can suit both office and home. This comes with Windows 11 operating system and Intel Core i3 Processor. The offered desktop has an anti-glare screen which protects your eyes from harmful lights. The wireless keyboard and mouse make your work easier. HP Desktop Price: Rs 51,990.









Purchase this amazing desktop from Lenovo which features inbuilt Alexa and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The widescreen size of 21.5 Inches gives you better clarity while viewing the pictures or performing any task. This is suited for both personal and business purposes. Lenovo Desktop Price: Rs 41,990.









The broad and spacious screen size of this ASUS desktop is the best for your work demands as you can open multiple windows and spreadsheets. Amazon Deals is giving a big discount on this offered desktop. The other features are LED backlit, IPS-level panel, and anti-glare display. ASUS Desktop Price: Rs 56,990.









This Intel Core i7 processor for HP desktop gives you enough space to store all your data. Presentations can be made easily as it comes with a screen size of 31.5 inches. Enabling smooth and easy typing gives you better productivity in your work. You can connect it with both ‎Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. HP Desktop Price: Rs 1,20,990.









To ease your work this ASUS desktop gives you a storage capacity of 8GB RAM. The operating system is Windows 11 Home. This comes with a wireless keyboard, wireless optical mouse, and power adaptor. The screen size is 54.61 Centimetres. ASUS Desktop Price: Rs 61,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.