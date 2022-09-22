Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Is Live For Prime Members: Up To 70% Off On Washing Machines From Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, And More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: The Amazon Sale has started for its Prime members. The e-commerce giant Amazon offers amazing deals where you can save big on your purchase. So what are you waiting for? Place your order soon as heavy discounts are pouring across all categories including washing machines too from top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Panasonic, etc.





Washing clothes is now easier and better with these washing machines. They also save time and energy besides washing clothes properly. Once the washing machine arrives, hand washing is no longer necessary. Occasionally, washing clothes by hand might result in rashes and skin irritation, but these days, all you need to do is bring a washing machine, place your clothes in it, and turn on the cycle. The washing machine will take care of the rest. For delicate clothes and blankets, you can switch on to the cycle. They are easy to operate too.





This fully automatic top-loading washing machine from Samsung has a capacity of 6.5 Kg which makes it suitable for large families. The stylish design enables fast drying with its higher spin speed. It has 6 wash cycles: Normal, Quick wash, Delicates, Soak + Normal, Energy Saving, and Eco Tub Clean. The feature of the child lock makes it safe to use. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 14,290.









To remove stains and dirt from clothes properly this semi-automatic washing machine from Whirpool can be a good choice. With the Amazon deal today you can also get this at a reasonable price. Even in hard water conditions, your clothes will remain bright and new with the feature of a unique hard water program. With the all-new larger Ace XL now you can wash and dry heavy loads in one go. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,345.









LG, a renowned brand in the world of electronics comes with long motor life and saves energy. With Smart Inverter it adjusts the energy with the power of electricity. Turbo drum enables the strongest wash and removes the toughest grime with a powerful water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,990.









Purchase this fully automatic washing machine from Godrej during this Great Indian Festival Sale. It comes with 5 wash programs to complete all your washing needs. Ensuring complete stain removal with an in-built automatic soak time of 5-8 mins. When there is a power outage, the program settings are saved, and when the power comes back on, it continues where it left off. Godrej Washing Machine Price: Rs 12,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.