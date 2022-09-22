Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Grab Up To 50% Off on Smart TVs From OnePlus, Mi, Redmi, And More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Smart TVs are the best to buy nowadays as they come what multiple features and more connectivity options. As the Amazon Sale 2022 is here, you have a chance to get up to 50% off on smart TVs. select the best one with the best visual quality having a 4K Ultra HD display and inbuilt speakers with Dolby Atmos.





Get the best smart TV in India, 43 inch smart TV, the Best TV in India here. Don’t miss the chance to save on TV deals and select the best one as per your budget and the sizes you are looking for. Also, get a 10% additional discount on using an SBI credit card.



















This OnePlsu smart TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports with 30 Watts sound output. It is loaded with Android 10, Google Assistant, and Kid mode with parental lock. Enjoy the 4K HD display with 1 billion colors and a 95.3% screen-to-body ratio.





Grab 33% off on this OnePlus TV during Amazon Sale. Original Price: Rs 59,999 OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 39,999.















Mi is one of the leading electronics brands, this smart TV comes with the power of QLED combined with a 4K display to give you pure color and enhanced display. It is loaded with 30 W powerful speakers for a premium listening experience.





Grab this Mi TV for 17% during Amazon Sale Offers. Original Price: Rs 59,999 Mi TV Price: Rs 49,999.















This Kodak 32 inch Smart TV comes with A+ Grade Panel for superior display quality and it comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. With Andriod 9, it works faster and this Android TV provides an immersive visual experience.

Download more than 5000 apps from Google Play Store for unlimited content. Get 31% off during the Great Indian festival sale. Original Price: Rs 12,999 Kodak TV Price: Rs 8,999.















This Hisense 43 inch TV comes with 178 degrees wide viewing angle and it has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. It is supported by Google Assistant and downloads OTT apps from Google Play Store to never miss any content.





One of the best 43 inch TV that is available at an affordable price. Original Price: Rs 44,990 Hisense Smart TV Price: Rs 28,990.















This Redmi 32 inch TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity and it is loaded with 20 Watts speakers for powerful stereo sound. It comes with smart TV features like kids' mode with parental lock.





Watch all your favorite series or movies online and download OTT apps from Google Play Store. Original Price: Rs 24,999 Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 8,999.







Explore more smart TV during this Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022.



Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.