Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get Upto 70% Off on Geysers From V-Guard, Crompton, Havells, And More to Warm Your Winters

Great Indian Sale is India's biggest and much-awaited sale of the year that gives you huge discounts on electronics, household items, kitchen appliances, and many more. This winter if you are going to purchase a geyser for your home then it's the right time to buy because Amazon Sale gives you a chance to save upto 70% on brands V-Guard, Crompton, Havells, and more.





Geysers help in quickly heating water within no time and are also used for storing water for a long time. It consumes less amount of energy as compared to other water heating appliances like heating rods and water heating coils. Check it out!





Looking For Deals On Refrigerators? Click Here.





Amazon Sale Today On Geysers

Below we have listed a few finest geysers with multiple storage capacities to fulfill your needs. You can save upto 70% on these amazing geysers from brands like Bajaj, Crompton, V-Guard, and more.













Crompton's smart instant water heater comes with a powerful heating element and is designed to prevent any backflow of water and protect the heating element from dry heating damage. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 4,400. Deal Price: Rs 2,480.









Click Here Right Now To Get Huge Discounts On Laptops.















Bajaj New Shakti Neo comes with titanium armour and swirl flow technology that prevents corrosion and rusting and results in a long tank life. This Water Heater can withstand pressure up to 8 bar. Hence, suitable for high-rise buildings. Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs 11,500. Deal Price: Rs 5,499.















V-Guard Victo’s antiscalant and anti-corrosive nature make it an ideal choice in hard water conditions and the design reduces the tank leakage by 66%, making it more robust. It has leak-proof & anti-corrosive dry tank coating for long-lasting protection from corrosion & scaling. V-Guard Geyser Price: Rs 8,900. Deal Price: Rs 6,398.





Get Upto 70% Off On Smart TVs Here.





Amazon Sale Offers: Bumper Offers













Explore more offers on branded geysers here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.